Rafael Devers' ties it up (33)
Rafael Devers' come through in the clutch and ties the game in the top of the 9th with a solo home run
Rafael Devers' come through in the clutch and ties the game in the top of the 9th with a solo home run
A Belgian cyclist who went viral after kneeing and knocking over 5-year-old girl won a defamation lawsuit against the girl's family. (Newsflash)
The embattled head coach found himself in hot water earlier this week after a report that he made some players uncomfortable with his phone sharing exercise.
Read your Cosmo weekly horoscope by zodiac sign for the week of September 17, 2023.
Rory McIlroy battled through a chaotic last-hole to finish on the projected cut mark of one under par at the BMW PGA Championship.
Sergio Garcia made a desperate last-ditch attempt to play in this month’s Ryder Cup but was rebuffed by the DP World Tour, who told him that because had resigned his membership there was no back in time for the match in Rome.
Russell’s bid for victory ended in the wall on the last lap with only nine corners left.
The MMA community had a lot of opinions about the scoring in the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko title rematch at Noche UFC.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, reigning champion Joey Logano, and the retiring Kevin Harvick are going home without a championship this year.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's locker has been mostly cleared out at Angel Stadium, and the Los Angeles Angels declined to say why Friday night. The two-way superstar missed his 11th consecutive game with an oblique muscle injury Friday night when the Angels lost 11-2 to Detroit. Although Ohtani was at the stadium before the game, the soon-to-be free agent's locker was largely empty afterward. Nearly all of the personal items had been removed from his locker and the adjoining empty stall
Verstappen last started this far back in Saudi Arabia when a driveshaft failure consigned him to 15th at the second round in March.
After a verbal spat hyped their matchup to prizefighting magnitude, Colorado’s Deion Sanders and Colorado State’s Jay Norvell are moving on.
Blue Jays call-ups Davis Schneider, Spencer Horwitz and Ernie Clement have developed a special bond away from the diamond.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
The netminder revealed that struggles with OCD led to him seeking professional help, and eventually joining the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who welcomed her second baby over the summer, never officially retired from tennis
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 tips to beat your fantasy opponents this week.
The ageless wonder announced that he'll once again suit up at the pro-level, playing a seventh straight season for his hometown Kladno Knights.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadephia's Bryce Harper was ejected for throwing his bat in frustration after he struck out in the third inning Friday night at St. Louis. Zack Thompson fanned Harper on a slow curveball to end the third. Harper hurled his bat from the batter's box up the third-base line in foul territory. It landed about 75 feet away, in front of the Phillies' dugout. Plate umpire Alex Tosi ejected Harper after the bat toss, and Harper yelled at Tosi before leaving the field. The Phillies we
BOLOGNA, Italy — Defending champion Canada is into the Davis Cup quarterfinals after a dominant performance in the group stage of finals. The Canadians downed Chile 2-1 on Saturday after sweeping the host Italians and Sweden in Bologna. Canada moved closer to defending its first title in what's been dubbed the World Cup of men's team tennis by advancing to November's final eight in Malaga, Spain. "Everything just happened the right way for us this week," Canadian captain Frank Dancevic said Satu
There were highs and lows on the field Saturday night in Week 3 of the college football season. A look at the winners and losers.