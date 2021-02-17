Radio host Rush Limbaugh dead at 70
Rush Limbaugh died on Wednesday after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 70.
The Mets have fired hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis more than two years after three women complained to Mets HR that he was sexually harassing them.
Simone Biles isn't happy that women keep getting left out of GOAT conversations.
Rafael Nadal’s bid for a men’s-record 21st major championship ended in the Australian Open quarterfinals with 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5 loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam enjoyed the experiment of starting the game small and ackowledges how much easier defense becomes when OG Anunoby is on the floor.
This is the curse of greatness and longevity. In order to win her record-tying 24th Grand Slam, Williams has to overcome Osaka, who by her own admission wouldn't be here without her.
Long-time Maple Leafs reporter Paul Hendrick reveals which former Toronto stars he continues to cheer for now that they have moved on to different teams.
It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.
Baseball is back. These are the plot lines that could define the sport's precarious 2021 season.
The Chiefs had no answer for Tampa Bay's pass rush.
CHICAGO — The Cubs bolstered their pitching depth Wednesday, agreeing to contracts with veteran relievers Brandon Workman and Pedro Strop. Workman received a $1 million, one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $2 million in bonuses. The 35-year-old Strop returned to the Cubs on a minor league deal that includes an invite to big league spring training, according to a second person familiar with the contract who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The deal includes a March 30 opt-out date. The Cubs had been looking for pitching depth in the runup to spring training, concerned about covering a full campaign after last season was shortened because of the pandemic. They announced contracts with right-hander Trevor Williams and lefty reliever Andrew Chafin on Feb. 8, and right-hander Jake Arrieta also has a deal in place to return to his former team. Workman struggled last year, going 1-4 with a 5.95 ERA and nine saves in 21 appearances for Boston and Philadelphia. He was traded from the Red Sox to the Phillies in August. But Workman was terrific in 2019 with Boston, going 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 73 appearances. He is 25-20 with a 3.89 ERA in 209 career games. Wearing his hat off to the left, Strop became a fan favourite in Chicago after he was acquired along with Arrieta in a 2013 trade with Baltimore for Scott Feldman and Steve Clevenger. Strop had 2.90 ERA in 411 appearances with the Cubs over seven years, mostly in a setup role. He was a key member of the 2016 team that won the franchise’s first World Series title since 1908. Strop signed a $1,825,000, one-year deal with Cincinnati after the 2019 season. He was let go by the Reds last August and then signed a minor league contract with the Cubs. But he didn't appear in a big league game for the rest of the year. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
CALGARY — Kerri Einarson will miss having her twin daughters ask her when can they go to the hotel pool. The skip of the reigning Canadian women's curling champions says those moments are mental breaks from the intensity of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 2021 Tournament of Hearts opening Friday starts a run of four spectator-free Curling Canada events in Calgary in a controlled environment to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Einarson's daughters won't wait by the rink boards at the home end of the ice to celebrate or commiserate as they did on championship weekend in Moose Jaw, Sask., last year. "They're my support team," Einarson said. "Just seeing that excitement in their eyes after mommy gets off the ice from a win is pretty special. "Not being able to have them there with me, and my family and friends, it'll be hard." The 18 participating teams will likely find curling the most normal aspect of Calgary's bubble. What it takes to run a large-scale, indoor sports event in Canada in a pandemic will greet them as soon as they step off the ice. Curling Canada is adopting many of the practices the NHL used to complete its Edmonton and Toronto playoff bubbles last summer, as well as some of Hockey Canada's protocols for the world men's under-21 championship Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 in Edmonton. The Hearts is also a test event for the Canadian men's curling championship March 5-14, the national mixed doubles championship March 18-26 and the world men's curling championship April 2-11 all in Calgary's Markin MacPhail Centre. "If we get through the Scotties and everything is absolutely successful, we put everyone on the plane on March 1 to go home and everyone was healthy, then it shows our protocols worked," said Nolan Thiessen, Curling Canada's director of broadcast, marketing, innovation and event presentation. Curlers were required to quarantine for three days and be tested before heading to Calgary. Upon arrival, they must produce two negative tests before playing their first game. More tests will be conducted next week. The athletes are required to wear masks outside hotel rooms until they step on the field of play. If they want to use the hotel's pool or gym, only one person at a time is allowed to do so for 45 minutes and must book in advance. Restaurant meals outside their hotel and socializing with other teams are not allowed. Curlers can have meals with teammates and be in teammates' hotel rooms once they've produced their pre-tournament negative tests. The hotel is just across the Trans-Canada Highway from the arena at Canada Olympic Park. The teams will shuttle themselves back and forth in rental cars. They'll undergo a wellness check twice a day with temperatures taken at both the hotel and the arena. "We just want this to be safe and healthy for everybody," Thiessen said. "In talking to the curlers, they've had so much cancelled this year. They've had so much negative news. They want to get here and compete. "We're at the point where it's happening. We're setting up the building, the athletes are arriving, people are testing, tests are coming back negative, so let's get going and try this and try to deliver for sports fans in Canada." All provinces and territories will be represented, although many associations hand-picked their representatives instead of holding playdowns. Some top teams thus unable to try for a Hearts berth, two more wild-card teams were added for a total of three this year. That turns the 2021 Hearts into somewhat of an unofficial Manitoba championship. All three wild-card teams hail from that province for a total of five alongside Einarson and six-time champion Jennifer Jones. The top four teams from each pool of nine advance to the championship round, from which the top three advance to playoffs. The top seed in the championship round earns a bye to the Feb. 28 final to face the winner of the semifinal. A Canadian title, prize money of $100,000 and a return trip to the 2022 Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., goes to the winner, but not necessarily a chance at a world championship The World Curling Federation recently called off March's women's championship in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, when local Swiss health authorities wouldn't approve it. Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur didn't wear the Maple Leaf last year because the pandemic wiped out the world championship in Prince George, B.C. A similar fate awaits this year's winner unless the WCF can find another host city. That wrinkle doesn't dull Einarson's motivation to repeat. "We're beyond excited to step back on that ice again and treat it like it's our first bonspiel of the year," she said. "It's just a big one." Einarson, Jones, Ontario's Rachel Homan and wild-card entry Tracy Fleury have locked down berths in November's Olympic trials in Saskatoon. A Hearts winner other than those four teams will earn a berth in trials. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021. Follow @DLSpence10 on Twitter Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the wrong month for the Olympic trials.
ZURICH — Brazil-born Atalanta captain Rafael Tolói is now eligible to play for Italy, FIFA said Wednesday. Soccer’s world governing body said it approved the Italian soccer federation’s request to change Tolói's international eligibility. The 30-year-old defender played for Brazil's Under-20s but never for the senior national team. Tolói has long held an Italian passport and said in interviews he had Italian great-grandparents. He has also lived in Italy for more than the five-year residency period required by FIFA rules, since joining Atalanta early in the 2015-16 season. Italy next plays in March, opening its 2022 World Cup qualification group with games against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania. Coach Roberto Mancini’s team will play the opening game on June 11 at the postponed 2020 European Championships against Turkey in Rome. The group also includes Switzerland and Wales. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. — In a story Jan. 29, 2021, about Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry getting the coronavirus vaccine, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Lasry is a hedge fund manager. His father, Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, is chairman, chief executive and co-founder of the hedge fund Avenue Capital Group. The Associated Press
2.5 million fewer people watched Sunday night's race than last year's rain-delayed Monday race.
Most of the FCS, the lower level of Division I college football, pushed its season to the spring. Several of the top conferences begin play this weekend.
The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian linebackers Cameron Judge and Paul Kozachuk. Judge, 26, was the West Division's top Canadian last season after registering 61 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery with Saskatchewan. The six-foot-two, 235-pound Montreal native was taken sevond overall in 2017 CFL draft and appeared in 38 games with the Riders, accumulating 102 tackles, 18 special-teams tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one touchdown. "Cameron is a game-changer," Argos defensive co-ordinator Glen Young said in a statement. "He’s intelligent, tough, extremely versatile and a great tackler. "He is everything you look for, not only in a linebacker but in a great defensive leader. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to work with an athlete of this calibre.” Kozachuk, 26, played 30 games over two seasons with Montreal (2018-2019). The native of London, Ont., recorded 17 special-teams tackles and one defensive tackle over that span. BOMBERS SIGN RECEIVER/RETURNER WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers signed American receiver/returner Quadree Henderson on Wednesday. The five-foot-eight, 190-pound Henderson comes to the CFL after spending time in the NFL. He appeared in five games as a returner with the New York Giants in 2018 and has also been on the practice roster with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Henderson was an all-American in 2016 at Pittsburgh, leading the FBS with 1,166 total return yards. Over three seasons at Pitt, he had 98 carries for 887 yards, 45 catches for 473 yards and 13 total TDs (seven coming on kick returns). This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. The Canadian Press
Alex Lasry, the son of Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, will make his first run for office.
A look at what’s happening in the Europa League ahead of the first-leg matches in the last 32 on Thursday: REAL SOCIEDAD-MANCHESTER UNITED United is back in the Europa League for the third time in five seasons, a sign of the times for a club once regarded as one of the continental heavyweights. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team is regarded as the competition favourite heading into the knockout stage but, despite being top of the Premier League just last month, is coming into the match against Sociedad out of form after winning just two of its last seven league games. Like United, Sociedad — energized by the arrival of off-season signing David Silva from United's rival, Man City — had a spell in first place in its domestic league this season but is now outside the top four in La Liga. Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj plays against the team who sold him in 2017 after being part of the United academy and good friends with Paul Pogba. The first leg takes place in Turin, Italy, because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions on arrivals to Spain from Britain during the pandemic. BENFICA-ARSENAL Another match relocated — this time to Rome — because of travel restrictions, it features clubs who have reached five UEFA Cup/Europa League finals without winning one, although the Gunners did win the Inter Cities Fairs Cup forerunner in 1970. Benfica dropped into the Europa League after losing in Champions League qualifying and has yet to lose in 26 home matches in the competition, a record. Midfielder Pizzi is the top scorer in this season's competition with six goals. Arsenal's best chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League looks to be by winning the Europa League because Mikel Arteta's team is only 10th in the Premier League. Arsenal defender David Luiz is set to face his former club. RED STAR BELGRADE-AC MILAN Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in the knockout stages of a European competition for the first time since Manchester United’s run to the Europa League title in 2017 as Milan heads to Serbia. The game pits together two former European champions as 1991 European Cup winner Red Star hosts the seven-time continental champion from Italy. Milan may rest players ahead of Sunday’s game against rival Inter Milan. Red Star’s coach is former Inter player Dejan Stankovic. His team has plenty of experience of fighting its way through Champions League and Europa League qualifiers but has only reached the knockout rounds on one other occasion in the last decade. Red Star’s passionate fans usually make their stadium an intimidating place to visit with chants, flares and elaborate organized displays of support. This time the stadium will be empty because of the pandemic. LILLE-AJAX Sébastien Haller was key to Ajax’s hopes of a European trophy -- at least until the Dutch club forgot to register him for the Europa League. The box next to the name of the Ivorian striker, Ajax’s record signing, wasn’t ticked when the club sent its squad list to UEFA. Worse followed when goalkeeper André Onana was banned for a year over a failed drug test. Ajax will have to hope Lille is more focused on its bid to dethrone Paris Saint-Germain in the French league, where the hosts lead PSG by a single point. Ajax will bid to become the first team to score against Lille in more than a month. Lille has not conceded any goals in its last six league and cup games. WOLFSBERG-TOTTENHAM Wolfsberg is set to play the biggest home game in its 90-year history but has to do it in Hungary, not its native Austria, because of travel restrictions affecting Tottenham. Wolfsberg has been on the rise in recent years, first reaching the Austrian top division in 2012 and the Europa League group stage in 2019. This will be its first time in the knockout stages of a European competition. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho suggested he might rest key players after a busy period of games domestically, most recently a 3-0 loss in the Premier League to Manchester City which came less than three days after an extra-time loss to Everton in the FA Cup. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was at fault for perhaps two of the goals against City but Mourinho said the France international had “all my trust and confidence.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The Australian Open finals will be without the No. 1 ranked woman and the No. 2 ranked man.