How the radical left plans to destroy American history
Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson joins 'The Ingraham Angle' with analysis
Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson joins 'The Ingraham Angle' with analysis
The Nets were as good as advertised in Kevin Durant's Brooklyn debut.
Your roster is likely set if you've made it this far, but with a championship on the line, every point matters.
The NHL has eliminated some needless nuance from its offside rule.
Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng count you down to the final week of the fantasy season, and make the case for Jalen Hurts, Cole Beasley, Leonard Fournette and Logan Thomas as league winners.
"Stay Tuned, Lakers Family."
From previews to picks, analysis to awards, important dates to key developments, Yahoo Sports NBA breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the 2020-21 season.
The New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals became the first NHL teams to approve ads on helmets, but the news received mixed reactions from fans.
Yes, Deshaun Watson opened a new restaurant at the height of a pandemic.
The Jets have pledged $1 million spread between four different social justice organizations.
With OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet extended, the Raptors have established their core for the next few years and once Kyle Lowry retires, that trio will be depended on to compete and win against the NBA’s best players.
EDMONTON — Cole Caufield scored two goals in a 35-second span, and the United States held on to beat Finland 3-2 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game on Tuesday at Rogers Place.Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Americans, who finished sixth in the Czech Republic last time out after a 1-0 loss to the Finns in the quarterfinals.Juuso Parssinen and Topi Niemela had goals for Finland, which lost 3-2 in the bronze-medal game against Sweden in 2020.Dustin Wolf split time in net with American starter Spencer Knight, who stopped 7-of-9 shots in 35 minutes. Wolf made seven saves.Knight and Wolf are two of eight returning players for the U.S.Kari Piiroinen kicked out 26-of-29 shots in two period of work for Finland. Roope Taponen came in for the third and stopped all 16 shots his way.Meanwhile, Switzerland edged Austria 3-2 in Tuesday's other exhibition game.Canada, last year's gold-medal winner, will face the silver medallists from Russia on Wednesday in its only pre-tournament game.The 2021 tournament officially opens on Friday with three preliminary-round games — the U.S. against Russia, Finland against Germany and Slovakia versus Switzerland. The Canadians open round-robin play against the Germans on Saturday.Parssinen opened the scoring for the Finns just 1:26 into the game while Kaliyev sat in the box for checking from behind.Finland took the next four minor penalties, and Kaliyev snapped home a goal while on an American power play to even the scoreboard at 19:54 of the period.Caufield scored his first at 1:04 of the second period, then made it 3-1 for the U.S., at 1:39.Niemela got one back for Finland, its second power-play goal of the night at 8:23.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.The Canadian Press
Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the Titans-Packers game on Sunday Night.
Josh Gordon reportedly suffered another setback in his battle with substance abuse.
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant shook off 18 months of rust in a matter of minutes. Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in the NBA's season opener. Durant finished with 22 points in 25 minutes of his first official game since rupturing his Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. It's a new start for Durant, but he did the same things he's been doing for years. “I tried not to make too big a deal out of this whole thing and realize I’ve been playing this game since I was 8 years old, so just got to revert back to what I know,” Durant said. Irving led Brooklyn with 26 points and Caris LeVert scored 20 as the Nets led by as many as 38, pouring on the points the way the Phoenix Suns did when Nash was their point guard, or more recently Golden State did when Durant was their All-Star forward. The Nets made the playoffs last season but now are expected to contend for the Eastern Conference title after finally getting Durant and Irving on the court together. They used the first game of the shortened, 72-game season to prove they might be worth the hype. “I think our goals are a lot higher this year and we just want to be able to come in and dominate and do that consistently,” Irving said. Stephen Curry had 20 points and 10 assists for the Warriors, a depleted team that looks nothing like the powerhouse that won two titles in Durant's three seasons there. Durant left shortly after having surgery following his injury and was expected to sit out the entire 2019-20 season even before it was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teammates who have worked out with him said the four-time scoring champion was back in top form and Durant quickly backed up their boasts in a mostly empty Barclays Center. He made his first three shots, one a 3-pointer and another while being fouled, and was in double figures in fewer than five minutes. He did everything but keep up with Irving, who made three 3-pointers and had 17 points in 9 1/2 minutes of the opening quarter, when the Nets led by as many as 21. Irving, himself coming back from injury after playing just 20 games last season because of shoulder problems, had Brooklyn’s last two baskets of the first half, including a deep 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left that made it 63-45. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was happy for Durant but upset with what he saw from his team, trying to bounce back after winning a league-low 15 games last season. “Both Kevin and Kyrie just kind of had their way in the first half," he said. "So the lack of physicality and competition were the most disappointing things.” Durant then scored 10 more in Brooklyn's 36-point third quarter, ending his night for good late in the period. No. 2 pick James Wiseman started at centre despite his limited preparation and had 19 points and six rebounds. But the Warriors, playing without Draymond Green because of a sore right foot, need to find more shooting around Curry with Klay Thompson set to miss a second straight season. Andrew Wiggins was 4 for 16 for his 13 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. was 3 for 14. TIP-INS Warriors: Kerr said Green planned an individual workout Tuesday and would hopefully do some group work Wednesday when they remained in New York to practice. ... Wiseman, at 19 years, 266 days, became the third-youngest Golden State player to start a game behind Andris Biedrins (18, 352) and Anthony Randolph (19, 179). ... The Warriors signed Juan Toscano-Anderson, who started six games for them last season, to a two-way contract. Nets: The Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak in season openers. They are 1-0 for the first time since Nov. 3, 2012, their first game at Barclays Center after moving from New Jersey. ... Brooklyn re-signed G Chris Chiozza to a two-way contract Tuesday. He played in 18 games for the Nets last season. ... The Nets honoured the essential workers who have helped New York fight the coronavirus, raising a banner on one end of Barclays Center. Travelling FOR THE HOLIDAYS Golden State is starting the season on a four-game Eastern road trip, including a Christmas game at Milwaukee. It’s the first time the Warriors began in the Eastern time zone since 1975. UP NEXT Warriors: Visit Milwaukee on Friday. Nets: Visit Boston on Friday in what will be Irving's first regular-season game there since leaving the Celtics. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers received their NBA championship rings Tuesday night in an empty arena that still felt filled with warmth from their families, friends and millions of fans worldwide.And while they put the blindingly brilliant jewelry on their fingers, the Lakers promised to hold a real party for their 17th championship as soon as everyone can attend.“I’m going to take a second to speak directly to Lakers fans: We miss you so much,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said. “The team misses you, but someday soon, we’ll be together. And when we are together, we have something special to celebrate.”Just 72 days after LeBron James, Anthony Davis and their teammates finished off the Miami Heat in the NBA bubble, the Lakers returned from the shortest off-season in league history to get their reward. The coaches, executives and 11 returning players from last season’s championship team received their rings at Staples Center in a brief, warm ceremony before their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.The raising of the banner honouring their 17th championship is going to wait until fans are in Staples Center to enjoy it with them. The spot where it will hang eventually on the arena walls is currently occupied by a black banner reading: “STAY TUNED, LAKERS FAMILY.”The ring presentations observed social distancing measures that seemed totally appropriate for 2020. The families of the Lakers' players and coaches appeared in short, heartfelt videos of introduction before the players walked up to an individual podium to grab the rings by themselves.Davis was cheered on by his parents, who expressed their pride in all of his basketball accomplishments. James' mother, uncles and children virtually congratulated him before he claimed his ring and joyously held up four fingers in honour of his four NBA titles with three franchises.When general manager Rob Pelinka put his ring on his right hand, he threw up a 2 and 4 with his fingers in honour of Kobe Bryant.“You showed last year what a talented group of individuals can accomplish if they buy into being a team,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel told his players. “To our fans, we cannot wait until it is safe enough for you guys to be back at Staples Center so we can perform in front of you and celebrate all this stuff with you guys. We thank you and we love you.”Jason of Beverly Hills, the Lakers’ traditional jeweler, created the rings, just as he did for the 2009 and 2010 championship teams led by Bryant, Pau Gasol and coach Phil Jackson.James and Davis led the Lakers to the title in the NBA’s Florida bubble during the first season of their West Coast partnership, making a 16-5 post-season run to James’ fourth championship and Davis’ first.But the Lakers made no secret of their disappointment at celebrating their entire off-season without fans, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. They didn’t get a parade in downtown Los Angeles, and no fans were in the Staples stands to cheer in recognition of the franchise’s sixth championship since the downtown building opened in 1999.“These are obviously highly unusual times and a very different ring ceremony without fans,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “To the Laker fans, we’re going to make it up to you. We’ll do this again when the fans are in the building.”Buss and Vogel also made sure to thank the Lakers who moved on during the brief off-season: JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, JR Smith, Dion Waiters, Troy Daniels and DeMarcus Cousins."Winning No. 17 means you are forever a part of the Lakers legacy, just as you are forever a part of ours," Buss said.And at least one member of the Miami Heat — Bradley, who passed on joining the Lakers in the bubble last summer citing family health concerns and then signed with the Lakers’ NBA Finals opponent in the off-season — was eager to see the Lakers’ ring celebration.Bradley said he would be watching the ceremony on television. The Heat were in Orlando on Tuesday night, preparing for their opener their Wednesday against the Magic.“I was actually texting Kyle Kuzma this morning,” Bradley said Tuesday. “He’s pretty excited about the ceremony. I’m excited for those guys. ... There was a lot of work I put in last year with that team and it’ll be a memory that I have forever.”Bradley has been sized for a ring, though wasn’t clear Tuesday exactly when he would receive the jewelry. The Heat visit the Lakers on Feb. 20, which might be the logical time for Bradley to get the ring.___AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
The Black Mamba found a way onto the Lakers' championship rings.
Wilson scored five TDs as No. 16 BYU beat UCF 49-23.
Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their best bets for Week 16 of the NFL season.
We're finally getting to see what the 2020 NBA draft class can do and who will make the biggest impact in the 2020-21 season.
The Phillies name Sam Fuld as their new general manager, plus the Mets sign Noah Syndergaard to a one-year deal on this edition of FastCast