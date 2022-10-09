Racist graffiti found in locker room at Northern California high school after football game
A racist message was found in one of the locker rooms of a Folsom high school after a football game on Friday night, officials confirmed. Del Campo High School's football coach, Matt Costa, said his team walked into the Vista Del Lago High School's locker room after the game and found the message on a whiteboard. The message contained a racist slur, which was in the visitor's locker room, Costa said. The incident happened sometime during the game.