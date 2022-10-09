Racist graffiti found in locker room at Northern California high school after football game

Sky News

There are a quite shocking number of Russian corpses left in the wake of the Ukrainian blitz on their eastern front. As we followed their route through the village of Yampil and on to Torske on the edge of the Luhansk border, we saw scores of burnt military vehicles and scorched forest trees, which highlighted the ferocity of the battle. There are repeated signs the Ukrainians have ambushed their enemy, often it seems, laying in wait for them and attacking them from the front as the Russians try to flee to their defensive positions deeper into the Donbas.