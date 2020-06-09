Racism in the media: How George Floyd's death sparked a reckoning

IN THE PAPERS - Tuesday, June 9: The press reacts to demands for changes to the police system and in particular, the controversial call to defund the police. Here in France, the government has announced changes to policing, but some papers argue it doesn't go far enough. Finally, George Floyd's death has also sparked a reckoning in the media world - with the editors of foodie magazine Bon Appétit and women's website Refinery29 resigning.

