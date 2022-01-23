Racing Event Cancelled in Rural Victoria as Grass Fire Torches Vehicles

A horse racing event at the Great Western Racecourse in Victoria was cancelled after a grass fire ripped through the car park, torching multiple vehicles and forcing patrons to evacuate on January 23.

Racing Victoria said the fire was under control by Saturday afternoon and that no injuries were reported in the blaze.

Footage filmed by Craig Wilson at the Ararat Advocate shows vehicles engulfed in flames and crews working to extinguish the fire. Credit: The Ararat Advocate via Storyful