Rachel Riley urges public to 'get serious' about antisemitism at London rally

The Countdown presenter Rachel Riley said campaigners against antisemitism needed "strong stomachs" to face down anti-Jewish hatred, as she spoke to crowds at a rally against antisemitism. Speaking in Parliament Square she said: “We’ve learned from history the sharp price to be paid when good people stay silent and I’m grateful to each and every one of you here today for refusing to be bystanders. “We’re going to have to get serious about fighting this now if we want to turn things around. “We’re going to start having to have tough conversations. We’re going to have to stand up to the mob and we’re going to need strong stomachs. “But together I believe we can and we will.” Source: PA