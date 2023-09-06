Rachel Morin's family working with criminal profiler

The family of Rachel Morin is releasing new details in the case. This comes one month after the 37-year-old was found dead along the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. The family has been working with a private criminal profiler, who believes the man suspected of killing Morin may be a serial killer. The criminal profiler said the suspect is an immediate danger to the community, and they need help tracking him down. "Right now, we're worried that the clock is ticking. Today is one month to the day that Rachel went out on a run, so people's memories are fading," the father of Morin's oldest child, Matthew McMahon, said.