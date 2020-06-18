Rachel Lindsay forgives Hannah Brown for using racial slur after personal apology

Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Wednesday, where she discussed former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who recently received a lot of backlash after using a racial slur while singing a song during an Instagram Live.

Brown later issued a statement apologizing for using the N-word, which disappointed Lindsay, who wished she had made the statement over video. However, following a two-week social media hiatus, Brown did finally post a filmed heartfelt apology on May 30th, and on Wednesday, Lindsay revealed to Andy Cohen that the two of them have spoken since.

"She reached out to me, she apologized to me, and she actually said something that was great, which let me know she's really taken the time to figure things out. She said, 'My privilege let me hide behind a written statement and hide for two weeks from social media. Your privilege didn't allow you to do that, which is why you had to make a video explaining why it's wrong to say the N-word.' I thought, my gosh, she really has taken the time to figure this out," explained Lindsay.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lindsay concluded, "At the end of the day, I said, 'All is forgiven.' I think we can move forward at this point. But, it was really thoughtful. I know that was hard for her to reach out to me after everything that happened."

While Cohen and Lindsay were on the topic of celebrities, whose past racist actions are resurfacing and resulting in firings, Lindsay said that, while she doesn't like cancel culture, she does wholeheartedly agree with the firing of four Vanderpump Rules cast members – Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni – even if it is her favorite show on Bravo.

"I wholeheartedly agree with the firing," said Lindsay. "I was disgusted when I found out what they did and, even more, that they bragged about it after. They weren't remorseful at all until they were caught, so I definitely believe that they should be removed from the show. You know, I think that people can change and do better, especially when they're held accountable for it but, that's one of my favorite shows on Bravo. It's hard to see them go but they deserve to go at this point. They shouldn't be rewarded for such bad behavior."