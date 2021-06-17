Rachana Mudraboyina: Creator of India’s First Transgender YouTube Channel

The transgender community has faced oppression for several decades, and continues to grapple with more challenges, especially during the pandemic. To bring more visibility to the community and help share their stories, Hyderabad-based transgender activist Rachana Mudraboyina has created India’s first transgender YouTube channel, TransVision.

Watch the video to know more.

(Scripted by Geetika Sachdev; Produced by Manasi Phadnis; Edited by Dhruv Sharma)