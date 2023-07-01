Race for Sacramento's District 2 focuses on addressing crime

Roger Dickinson has a history of public service and last week, he announced that he is challenging a Sacramento city council member for their seat. Dickinson, a former state Assemblymember, is eyeing District 2, headed by council member Sean Loloee, who is the subject of criticism for recent violence in his area. One shooting on June 7 in Del Paso Heights by the Rainbow Market on Marysville Boulevard left seven injured. This led to community activists calling on the city's leaders to create real change.