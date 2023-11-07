Is the race for QB1 heating up between Caleb Williams and Drake Maye? | The Exempt List
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald is joined by Theo Ash in conversation about the race for QB1 in the 2024 NFL Draft. Is Caleb Williams still in the driver’s seat, or have USC’s recent losses made room for UNC quarterback Drake Maye to possibly move up on the draft board? Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.