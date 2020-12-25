Race against the clock in the stimulus showdown
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports 2020 NBA Christmas Day tracker. In this post, we’ll break down all the scores, highlights and hullabaloo from the league’s five-game slate throughout the holiday. Merry basketballing!
Winners at two of the last three tournaments, Canada has the opportunity to establish a more modernized version of a U20 dynasty with a triumph on home ice at the world juniors.
In Quinton Byfield's Instagram bio, he has a smile emoji and a link to the definition of the word smile. The use of emoji's are everywhere, sometimes overused in today's world, but it certainly defines Byfield as he tries to make a positive impact and embrace every experience given to him.Last year, as the youngest player on Team Canada, Byfield was primarily used as a 13th forward during the tournament and didn't play a single minute in the gold medal game, but that didn't phase Byfield — he embraced it."I didn't play much, but I really felt it helped me develop in my hockey career. I got to see what it takes to perform on the world stage," said Byfield earlier this week from his hotel in Edmonton. "Going into the tournament (last year) it was really iffy if I was going to make the team or not. I wanted to take any spot just to play and be part of the team and embrace any role given to me. My focus was on the team's success, and that was an experience I'll never forget."This year, Byfield is still the youngest player on Team Canada, but the 18-year-old centre is ready to make a bigger impact in is second chance with Team Canada.Byfield is expected to take on a much larger role with Canada — especially after Canada lost the services of captain and Chicago forward Kirby Dach to a wrist injury for the entire tournament in Wednesday pre-tournament game against Russia. Byfield will be relied on even more."The coaches talked to each one of us before camp started and they expect more out of me. "They want me to be a bigger part of the team and take on more of an offensive role and I'm ready for it."Expectations have always been big for the six-foot-five, 220-pound centre who was tasked in turning around the Sudbury Wolves organization that had fallen on hard times. He helped turn Sudbury into a contender again and his impact spread further than just on the ice it was felt throughout the city with his charitable efforts helping sick kids.WATCH | Quinton Byfield discusses being the highest-drafted Black player in NHL history:Last year, before COVID-19 shut down the sporting world, Byfield put up 32 goals and 80 points in 52 games and was poised to help the Wolves go on a Memorial Cup run, just two years after the team drafted him with the first overall pick in the 2018 OHL draft."We knew he was going to be special from the moment he stepped on the ice for his first practice with us, he had that wow factor," said Wolves GM Rob Papineau."He's always had a positive attitude and a leader who's willing to take on any challenge. He's an amazing young role model for people. He's been huge for our team and the city. He's going to go down as likely as the greatest Wolves player in our franchise history."Every single time he was on the ice you would get to the edge of your seat. Every shift was anticipated and he delivered for us. We're proud that he will always be a Sudbury Wolve."In a year, where the 18-year-old faced the pressures of the NHL draft in the middle of a global pandemic, that didn't stop him from becoming the highest-drafted black player in NHL history after the Los Angeles Kings selected him with the second overall pick.'I want to use my platform to have a positive influence'When the NHL returned to play this summer, Byfield watched Minnesota Wild defenceman Mathew Dumba show incredible courage before the national anthem of the opening game by delivering a heartfelt speech about racism and social injustice, and that sparked others around the NHL to speak up and take action.Making history is special for Byfield, but he wants to use his platform to help create change in a sport that is working hard to fix issues of race and equality."Down the road, that is definitely something I want to be a part of. I want to use my platform to have a positive influence on the game," said Byfield."I was always welcomed and never really faced anything like that, but I want everyone to have the same dream, no matter their skin colour or where they come from."
Ciaran Long found work delivering books to Northern Ireland's libraries. Luke Ferrara caught on with a team in France before switching to a squad in Poland. Both would prefer to be skating with their British ice hockey teams — Long for the Belfast Giants and Ferrara for the Coventry Blaze. If the Elite Ice Hockey League is unable to squeeze in a condensed season in early 2021 after suspending its scheduled start in September, the players fear that British hockey could be set back years. Time is running out. “Everyone would be grateful if we can get something going within the next couple of months,” said Long, a 29-year-old left wing. “For the future of the league, I think it would be great if anything happens.” British hockey had been on a roll before the coronavirus. The league, with its feisty, physical style that relies heavily on late-career North American imports, boasts of rising attendance. The national team broke into the top level of the world championship alongside the likes of Sweden, Russia and Canada. Liam Kirk became the first player born and trained in England to be drafted by an NHL team when the Arizona Coyotes drafted him in 2018. Right on cue, Ferrara ended last season as the first British player to lead the EIHL in goals. The right wing scored 33 by the time the season was abandoned in March. “People are starting to recognize British hockey more than they have in the past,” the 27-year-old Ferrara said. With the world championship still scheduled to start in May in Belarus and Latvia, Ferrara worries his national team won't be prepared to compete against game-ready opponents who are playing in domestic leagues across Europe. “We can't go into the world championships playing against Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic if we've had half our team not playing for over a year,” said Ferrara, who now plays for a team in Krakow. "That's the main reason why I've been bouncing around teams and trying to just play wherever I can. “There's a line or two of our national team just not able to play. They're probably really hoping for the UK league to start back up again." Unlike soccer's Premier League, the 10-team EIHL doesn't have lucrative TV deals to underwrite a season without fans and ticket revenue. So when Britain’s government announced a financial rescue package, fans and players readied virtual high-fives. Then came the details. It turns out the 4 million pounds ($5.3 million) are earmarked for only the five English teams. Three teams are from Scotland and one each from Wales and Northern Ireland. While the UK government maintains decision-making power in areas of foreign policy or defence, the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments handle other policy decisions — often referred to as “devolved” powers — in areas including sports. The EIHL's current plan — subject to change like most things pandemic related — is for the five English teams to hold a condensed season beginning in late January or early February using fewer foreign players to reduce expenses. League chairman Tony Smith told The Associated Press that the likelihood of 10 teams playing was “probably not going to happen” because of the dependencies on all four governments. “We started a process of lobbying the devolved governments and it quickly became clear that every government has a different idea as to what's best for the sport," Smith said this month. Since then, the Scottish government announced its own sports rescue package, though it may not be enough to make a difference. Plus, not every team advocates for a return this season. Omar Pacha, general manager and coach of the Dundee Stars in Scotland, opposes a shortened season. “As much as everyone associated with the club are thirstily anticipating a return to action, it is our belief that this approach is unfeasible, with the ongoing health and safety risks,” Pacha wrote to fans. Government support, he said, should help teams stay afloat until the 2021-22 season begins. Smith, however, said the English clubs can use the government funding only “if we put an Elite League-level product on the ice," and not to simply cover losses. “Players can't be off the ice for 18 months and be expected to put a show on when we start again," he said. “It could set the sport back a few years, so we need to get our players playing. Even if it's only 12 weeks this year, we need to give them something.” Cardiff Devils season-ticket holder Glynne Dummett said he would get his “hockey fix” if the season happens but he also worries about more stoppages. “I'd rather watch whatever they can put together than watch nothing, but I'm not sure for 10 weeks or 12 weeks if it's really worth it,” said Dummett, who was at the team's first game in 1986. Any reduction of imported players would create more roster spots for Long and other homegrown players. “For Brits, it could be good,” said Long, who previously played for the Manchester Storm. “I'm missing it massively. Everything about it, the feeling you get stepping out on the ice, the boys in the room, everything.” ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ken Maguire, The Associated Press
The New York Jets made a $1 million donation to four organizations as part of the team’s social justice, inclusion and diversity efforts.All Stars Project, Innocence Project, New York Urban League, and Year Up , which have the the goal of reducing barriers and creating opportunities for individuals in need, each will get $250,000.Jets players, coaches, and staff will volunteer time and expertise on various upcoming projects with each organization.“We wanted to contribute to these organizations and help push our community forward,” says Jets President Hymie Elhai. "It is our hope through these partnerships that we can positively affect the access, equity and rights of those in need.”The Jets Social Justice, Diversity and Inclusion Team, along with club ownership, senior executives, and players identified focus areas in which to make an impact: poverty; race equality, diversity and inclusion; criminal justice reform; police-community relations; access to education; and healthcare.—-SANTA JOELBrowns Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio grew out his beard during the pandemic. He doesn’t have the belly, but the facial hair helped him look more like Santa Claus.He played like Saint Nick this week.Bitonio and his family gave needy local children a holiday lift by providing gift cards for them to use to buy presents for themselves and others. He also teamed with Meijer in giving gaming systems to Cleveland Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers.In recent years, Bitonio and his wife, Courtney, have done the Christmas giveaway in person at a store, but were forced to do it virtually in 2020. That didn’t soften the impact of his generosity or message.“While Courtney and I will definitely miss shopping with the kids, it was important to us to still find a way to bring a smile to their faces and create great memories for them this year,” says Bitonio, who has a young daughter, Zoey.Bitonio was voted to his third consecutive Pro Bowl this week. He’s the first Cleveland guard to do that since Hall of Famer Gene Hickerson was elected six straight times from 1966-71.___SMITH BROTHERSGreen Bay Packers outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith aren’t related, but they’re still very good friends. The bond between the two teammates was evident from the Christmas present Preston received from Za’Darius: a white Jeep.“He overhead me talking about it and I told him, I was like, ‘I really want this car,’ “ Preston Smith says. “And I guess he wanted to surprise me with it.”Za’Darius Smith noted that Preston bought scooters for the entire Packers defence as a Christmas present last year. Za’Darius figured he ought to return the favour. Za’Darius added that he knows a couple of guys who own car dealerships, which enabled him to get a good rate.“I’m not looking for nothing in return,” Za’Darius Smith said. “Preston does great things for us and this team.”___BOLTS BOOSTChargers owner Dean Spanos gave employees on the business and community sides a COVID-19 hardship allowance in their paychecks last week. The amount for each of the 110 employees varied depending on how many years a person has been with the club.Spanos’ gesture comes at a time when some franchises throughout professional sports have resorted to furloughs or layoffs due to the loss of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. It also comes as many NFL franchises are assessing their business plans for 2021.The Chargers last week announced an expanded partnership with the Liberty Hill Foundation, a national leader in social justice, that included a $100,000 donation.___JEDRICK BRINGS JOYBrowns rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills has made a huge impact in his first season — on and off the field.The first-round draft pick, who has made a seamless transition after playing right tackle at Alabama, donated more than $50,000 to six needy Cleveland families this week. Wills teamed with the Urban League of Greater Cleveland to help him find people to help.And so began Jedrick’s Winter Blast, an annual event Wills hopes to grow.This year, he bought a new car for a woman who had been living in a homeless shelter and needed transportation to get to her new job. He surprised her with an unveiling in a parking lot.Wills also is paying a year’s rent for a family of five which recently lost their home in a fire. He bought Christmas gifts and kicked in another $10,000 to help them get back on their feet.“He gets it,” Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said of his young teammate. “That is part of him understanding that he is more than just a football player and understanding his role in the community. He gets it and I love that about him.”___HOLIDAY MEALSThe Arizona Cardinals have partnered with State Farm to provide 8,000 meals to 500 families from Mesquite High School for the holiday season.The meals, prepared by Craft Culinary Concepts at State Farm Stadium, will be picked up by the preselected families at a contactless drive-thru at the school on Monday. Each of the 500 families identified by the school will receive four home-cooked meals, bread and a gallon of milk.“This year has hit so many hard-working families, leaving them feeling lost and alone and unsure of how to make ends meet," says Rod Huston, principal of Mesquite High School. " Mesquite understands the value of being good neighbours and building relationships with our community and its families. Allowing us to help these students start 2021 in a positive fashion will go a long way in helping them have a great second semester.”___Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner and Dennis Waszak Jr., and Sports Writers Tom Withers and Joe Reedy contributed.___The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around the Premier League on Saturday with the other major European competitions on a Christmas break:ARSENAL vs. CHELSEAThe pick of the Boxing Day matches in England sees Arsenal in desperate need of a win. When Mikel Arteta oversaw Arsenal’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea in August, it seemed like the Spaniard was laying down a marker for a brighter future for the north London club. Five months later, the two sides meet again at the Emirates Stadium with Arteta in turmoil. Arsenal is languishing in 15th place in the Premier League, without a domestic victory since beating Manchester United on Nov. 1. Arsenal is sweating on the fitness of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has a calf problem, while Thomas Partey is expected to miss out again with a thigh injury. But fellow midfielder Granit Xhaka is back from suspension and Gabriel Martinelli is likely to be fit after limping off during a League Cup loss to Manchester City on Tuesday. Chelsea is fifth after beating West Ham on Monday. Ben Chilwell’s ankle issue and Reece James’ knee concern will require late checks for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, while Hakim Ziyech has still not recovered from his hamstring injury.LEICESTER vs. MAN UNITEDDecember started with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United job looking precarious again. Even though United has been eliminated from the Champions League, the team has won seven and drawn one of its last eight domestic matches, reaching the semifinals of the League Cup and moving up to third in the Premier League, five points behind Liverpool with a game in hand on the champions. A point above the Red Devils is the team next awaiting them — Leicester — which rose to second by beating Tottenham last weekend. Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will be fit after coming off with a minor groin problem at Tottenham.MAN CITY vs. NEWCASTLEManchester City will be without striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker for the visit of Newcastle following positive tests for the coronavirus. City, the 2018 and 2019 champion, is unusually low in eighth place in the Premier League, while Newcastle is five points behind in 12th. The pressure is mounting on Newcastle manager Steve Bruce following a rocky patch on and off the pitch, including a League Cup loss at Brentford of the second division. Bruce said he cannot put a timeframe on the returns of star man Allan Saint-Maximin and captain Jamaal Lascelles as both continue to suffer the after-effects of COVID-19. The illness has hit the key duo so hard they will not be available for the upcoming games against City, Liverpool and Leicester.FULHAM vs. SOUTHAMPTONFulham remains in the drop zone but has taken points off both Leicester and Liverpool to offer a blueprint of how the team might survive. But Fulham’s plans for the visit of Southampton have been complicated with manager Scott Parker self-isolating after a positive COVID-19 case within his household. Seventh-place Southampton has several selection concerns ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage. Defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu is suspended, while striker Danny Ings and defender Jannik Vestergaard are trying to recover from injuries.SHEFFIELD UNITED vs. EVERTONChris Wilder's Sheffield United is bottom of the standings with only two points from 14 games, while Everton is in fourth. Everton is set to be without playmaker James Rodriguez for a fifth successive match as he is struggling to fully recover from a calf injury. That leaves manager Carlo Ancelotti without three of his key players as midfielder Allan is also out with a hamstring problem. The Italian had spoken earlier this month about having to rest forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has started every Premier League match and played the majority of minutes in each.ASTON VILLA vs. CRYSTAL PALACERoss Barkley is expected to be available for Aston Villa’s meeting with Crystal Palace. The midfielder has been out for a month with a hamstring problem but has returned to training while defender Ezri Konsa has also shaken off an illness. Palace will be without former Villa defender Gary Cahill at Villa Park. The experienced centre back has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury following last weekend’s 7-0 loss to Liverpool. This game epitomizes the change in fortunes of Villa and Palace. Villa was seven points adrift of safety when it hosted Palace in July with four games to go last season. Now Villa is ninth, three points behind the top five with two games in hand. Palace is 13th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Like 2020 in general, it's been a strange year for Serie A.For the first time since 2009, both Milan clubs are at the top of the Italian league standings heading into the winter break.Inter Milan went on to win the title that season, with city rival AC Milan claiming it the following campaign.Neither of them has won it since, in a nine-year domination of Serie A by Juventus, but Milan ends the year one point ahead of second-place Inter.Juventus uncharacteristically finds itself in sixth, trailing Milan by 10 points — albeit having played a match less.Milan can’t quite claim the symbolic title of “Winter Champion,” however, as that goes to the team top of Serie A at the halfway stage. With the season having started later than usual — because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the last campaign — only 14 of the 19 rounds making up the first half of the season have been played.The Serie A season will resume on Jan. 3.Here’s what we’ve learned so far:MESMERIZING MILANWhat a difference a year makes.Milan has collected 34 points from its first 14 league matches, exactly double the number it had at the same stage last year.It is also the only unbeaten team across Europe’s top five leagues, with 10 wins and four draws and is within touching distance of a record.Milan is only the second side in those five leagues to have scored at least two goals in more than 15 successive matches reaching back to last season. The Rossoneri have done so in 16 and are closing in on Barcelona’s record of 18, set in 1948.The key difference between this year and last is that Milan now has forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.The team was 12th when Ibrahimovic returned to the club in January, eight years after his departure — and that of others — sparked a spiral of decline.Ibrahimovic has helped transform the club not only with his goals on the field but also his leadership qualities off it.The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic has played less than half his team’s matches this season as he has been sidelined with the coronavirus and injuries. He has nevertheless managed to score 10 goals in his six league matches.Ibrahimovic has also helped coach Stefano Pioli bring out the best in Milan’s young players. So youthful is Milan’s squad that this season it has fielded the two youngest starting lineups in Serie A since at least 2004-05 when statistics supplier Opta started collecting that data.“Pioli told me that there (Sweden) I have two children but here I have 25 and they need me,” Ibrahimovic said in a recent interview, when asked if he had thought of going to his native Sweden when he was injured.Ibrahimovic has also instilled a never-give-up mentality in his teammates and that was clearly evident on Wednesday when Theo Hernández scored in stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win over Lazio and ensure Milan headed into the winter break above Inter.While ending the year top of the table might only be symbolic, its importance to the players was clearly shown by their wild celebrations.It matters as much to their fans as around 500 of them welcomed the team bus to the stadium, letting off flares and chanting their support, with spectators still banned from stadiums in Italy because of the pandemic.FLAILING JUVEThings are not going to plan at Juventus for new coach Andrea Pirlo.Pirlo was tasked with turning Juventus into a more attractive side and ending the club’s quarter-century wait for Champions League success, despite it being his very first coaching position.But the Bianconeri are faltering in Serie A, which it has dominated for the previous nine seasons.Under the 41-year-old Pirlo, Juventus is having one of its worst starts since 2010 and is 11 points worse off than it was after 13 matches last season under predecessor Maurizio Sarri.Juventus' problem is drawing matches it would have previously won. Pirlo’s side has already drawn six of its matches — more than it has in any of the last eight seasons apart from 2014-15Juventus also appears to have become too dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo and struggles when its star forward has an unusually sub-par performance.Ronaldo and his teammates ended the year with what Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci said was the team’s worst performance of the season as it lost 3-0 at home to relegation-threatened Fiorentina.That was the first time an Italian team had won by at least three goals at Juve’s stadium, which it moved into in 2011Much of Juve’s — and potentially Pirlo’s — fate could be decided next month when it travels to San Siro twice in the space of 11 days for key league matches against Milan and Inter.IN-FORM INTERThe team likeliest to deny Milan the Serie A title appears to be its bitter rival, Inter.Inter has regularly finished in the top four in Serie A over the past few seasons, while Milan has not finished higher than fifth in the league since 2013.Inter has quietly continued racking up the wins and is on a streak of seven successive league victories.Inter finished last season just a point behind Juventus in what was the Bianconeri’s smallest margin of victory this decade. Coach Antonio Conte started Juve’s unprecedented era of dominance and could be the man to end it.Much will depend on whether Inter can avoid what has become a now traditional midseason slump.The Milan derby is scheduled for Feb. 21.ter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Consistency is something Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay always emphasizes.They’ve found it, but not in the way McVay wants.The Rams head into a critical NFC West game at Seattle on Sunday having won their past four games against teams with winning records. They have also lost three straight against teams with losing records, including a defeat to the previously-winless New York Jets last week that leaves them with no margin for error if the Rams want to claim a division title.“To get to where we are trying to get to, you know, and get to the playoffs and play to win it all, we got to be more consistent as a team overall,” defensive tackle Aaron Donald said Thursday. “That’s on all of us from offence to defence to special teams."If they win their final two games against Seattle and Arizona, the Rams (9-5) would be assured their third division title in four seasons with McVay in charge because they would have swept the season series against the Seahawks (10-4). To get it, they will have to play much better than they did in the sleepy 23-20 loss to the Jets.Most of the postmortem following that game has focused on quarterback Jared Goff and an offence that produced 97 yards in the first half before stalling out in opposing territory in the fourth quarter. However, Donald said the defence wasn’t without blame.The Rams failed to force a takeaway, allowed the Jets to convert on 7 of 17 third downs and weren’t able to stop them from running the final 3:54 off the clock. As Donald put it, they failed to “dominate” in the way the defence expects to every game.“So we just have to be prepared, play better than we did last week, play more consistent so that everybody is on the same page. And if we do that, we know what we can do as far as the defence,” Donald said.The standard they expect was met in the 23-16 win over the Seahawks in Week 10, as the Rams intercepted Russell Wilson twice, recovered a botched snap when he tried to extend a play and sacked him six times.Donald and his teammates were able to focus their attention on Wilson as the Seahawks did not have their top two running backs, Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, available because of injuries. They will play this time, which means the Rams will have to contend with a more balanced offence.“They got two more of their playmakers on their team so, obviously, things are gonna be a little different for them as far as what they want to do in running the ball,” Donald said. “We know what to expect. We’ve played these guys before so we got a feel for what’s gonna happen, what’s gonna be coming our way.”While there are tweaks to the game plan to make, the main focus is on getting away from the erratic changes in performance that have characterized the Rams’ season so far. McVay believes the loss to the Jets might be exactly what they need.“Sometimes those tough losses with the right teams can come at a moment where you can create a sense of urgency that’s required and certainly this week is a big game for us,” McVay said.NOTES: RT Rob Havenstein remained limited in practice because of a neck injury, but McVay expects he will play against the Seahawks. … LB Natrez Patrick (illness) did not practice. … The Rams worked out at SoFi Stadium because of high winds at their facility in Thousand Oaks.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDan Greenspan, The Associated Press
Quarterback Derek Carr was a full participant in practice for a second straight day and is on target to play Saturday after leaving last week’s game with a groin injury.Carr was given no injury status for the game against Miami on Saturday night, a sign he should be good to go against the Dolphins.“I’m not going to say anything other than I’m optimistic, but I’m not a mind reader,” coach Jon Gruden said Thursday. “I just know he had an injury that caused him to miss the game last week and I’m respectful of that. He’s a tough guy, man. But I’m optimistic he’ll be ready to go.”Carr injured his groin on a scramble in the first quarter last Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. He practiced on a limited basis Tuesday and then was a full participant the past two days.If for some reason Carr can’t play, Marcus Mariota is in position to make his first start for the Raiders. The No. 2 overall pick by Tennessee in 2015 made his Las Vegas debut last week, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown and running for 88 yards and a score in a 30-27 overtime loss.Carr has a history of playing through injuries, having missed only two regular-season starts in seven seasons in the NFL. He broke his ankle in Week 16 in 2016, missing out on his only chance to appear in the playoffs, and missed only one game in 2017 after breaking a bone in his back.Carr even played an entire season with a sports hernia in college at Fresno State in 2012.Carr has thrown for 3,396 yards and 24 TDs and has a career-best 102 passer rating this season.“He’s showed a lot of good things. I’m not going to let the cat of the bag here,” Gruden said. “I’m going to make sure he is OK. I’m going to make sure physically, he has a chance to wake up in the morning, go through his rehab one more day, and do all the things he needs to do against one of the top defences that blitzes almost every play. So, we got to do what’s right. Mariota has also performed well, so like I said, we’ll have a quarterback under the centre.”NOTES: Nicholas Morrow went on the COVID-19 list a day after fellow LB Nick Kwiatkoski went on the list. S Erik Harris and DB Daryl Worley also are on the COVID-19 list. ... WR Henry Ruggs III returned to practice from the COVID-19 list and Gruden is hopeful he will play. ... S Johnathan Abram and CB Damon Arnette are expected to play after missing last week with concussions. ... DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) is out and DT Maurice Hurst (calf) is questionable. ... Offensive co-ordinator Greg Olson should be back on the sideline after missing last week in COVID-19 quarantine. Secondary coach Jim O’Neil is out this week because of coronavirus protocols and secondary assistant Taver Johnson will assume his game-day role.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
