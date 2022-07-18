Raccoon Attacks Philadelphia Man

A Pennsylvania man taking video of adorable raccoon kits in a Philadelphia alley ended up in a hospital after an adult raccoon suddenly charged at and bit him.

Benjamin McCool, who recorded this footage on July 2, told Storyful he began to film when he spotted raccoon kits climbing up a fence and “dropping one by one and running into the alley.”

“They’re like acrobats right now,” says McCool in the video.

Little did he know, another raccoon was lurking in the shadows. The masked bandit charged at McCool and gave him a nasty bite on his leg. “She came so fast we could barely react,” he told Storyful.

The video then shows McCool on a hospital bed after the attack, being injected with rabies immunoglobulin as a precaution.

McCool adds at the end of the video that he had to go back for several additional shots. Credit: Benjamin McCool via Storyful