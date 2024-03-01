Quinyon Mitchell's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Watch the full on-field workout from Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
There can’t be an NFL city in the country that felt the irony Kansas City did on Wednesday.
Braden Fiske of Florida State wowed with his speed and got the Chiefs’ star quarterback to joke about it.
With the NFL combine underway, here's USA Today's latest NFL mock drafts. Quarterbacks dominate the first round, with four taken in the top 12 picks.
Ian MauleAfter he was caught in a brawl during a youth football event in Atlanta that resulted in a viral video, NFL free agent Cam Newton is finally addressing what went down. On the latest episode of his podcast 4th & 1, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback said he’s “disappointed” in his behavior that day.“I let my emotions get the best of me, and it should not have been called for," Newton said of the incident.Cam Newton led Auburn to a Natty with 1 O-lineman that started an NFL game and
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade involving Carolina. Anaheim received Toronto's third-round pick in 2025 in the deal announced Thursday night, while Carolina gets Toronto's sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The Ducks will pay 50% of Lyubushkin's remaining salary this season, while the Hurricanes will pay an additional percentage.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
The wide receiver says the pop star is "so cool"
Not everyone believes Caleb Williams is the consensus No. 1 pick for the Bears.
The star quarterback talks about the loss in episode 5 of the Apple TV+ series The Dynasty: New England Patriots, out now
Playing last season at 365 pounds, T'Vondre Sweat established himself as a majorly disruptive force. Now, he's poised to be an early NFL draft pick.
The Missouri DE said the 21 reps he did during the bench press aren't an accurate reflection of what he can do.
BOSTON (AP) — Fanatics founder Michael Rubin says his company is being unfairly blamed for new Major League Baseball uniforms that have see-through pants and other fit and design problems. “This is a little bit of a difficult position,” he said on Friday at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. “We’re purely doing exactly as we’ve been told, and we’ve been told we’re doing everything exactly right. And we’re getting the s—- kicked out of us. So that’s not fun.” Since reporting to spring tra
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jets general manager Joe Douglas says the team took notice of Super Bowl star Mecole Hardman saying on a podcast he told the Kansas City Chiefs to “come get me” while he was disgruntled in New York earlier this season. “I’ll just say those comments definitely resonated with us,” Douglas told reporters Wednesday at the NFL combine. The wide receiver, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chiefs, signed with the Jets last March as a free agent. He struggled to find a ro
The sex trafficking lawsuit against the co-found of WWE has rocked the company. Here are the latest details on Vince McMahon.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Canadian sprinter Christopher Morales Williams is the all-time fastest runner in the indoor men's 400 metres — but not an official world record-holder in the distance — due to a technicality beyond his control. The 19-year-old University of Georgia sophomore ran a time of 44.49 seconds at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday to win the NCAA Southeastern Conference (SEC) indoor championships. However, the performance can't be submitted to World Athletics for world-record
Daniel Cormier had a feeling Nate Diaz would get mad at him for being critical of this stage of his career – and he was right.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The roster overhaul has begun for the Washington Commanders. They released starting left tackle Charles Leno and tight end Logan Thomas on Friday, moving on from two veterans in their 30s as the new regime led by recently hired general manager Adam Peters puts its stamp on the organization. Cutting Leno and Thomas saves the Commanders nearly $13 million in salary cap space, adding to their already abundant spending possibilities. Even factoring in dead money from Leno, they hav
The Australian – driving for the newly rebranded RB team – saw off Lando Norris by just 0.032 seconds, with Oscar Piastri third in the other McLaren.
TORONTO — Mitch Marner made one of his signature moves to give the Maple Leafs an early lead. With his team down another defenceman, its most versatile player also stepped in on the back end. Marner provided a highlight-reel assist to set up Matthew Knies before assuming a blue-line role after Mark Giordano suffered a head injury as Toronto topped Arizona 4-2 on Thursday to hand the Coyotes their 14th straight loss. "We needed him," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Marner. "Good that Mitch
NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe US$25,000 for "unprofessional conduct directed at the officials." Keefe was given a game misconduct and ejected by officials with 2:14 left to play in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 loss to the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Keefe declined to explain what led to his dismissal when talking to reporters after the game. Asked where the exchange ranked in terms of what he's said to officials in the past, he replied: "Not goin