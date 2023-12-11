A quiet and cold Monday night on the way
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about tonight's chilly weather and a milder afternoon tomorrow
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about tonight's chilly weather and a milder afternoon tomorrow
Clouds gracing the skies above our heads are often part of systems that stretch far beyond the horizon
A tropical cyclone has rapidly intensified off the northern coast of Australia as millions across the country endure heat wave conditions that are forecast to stretch into the weekend.
Plan ahead for travel delays and slick roads as a round of snow squalls targets southern Ontario through the day Monday
Unusually high temperatures, high winds and heavy rain are plaguing much of New Brunswick on Monday.More than 8,500 N.B. Power outages are showing on the utility's outage map, many concentrated in the Kennebecasis Valley area. About 400 Saint John Energy customers are affected.CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said this weather system is coming in quickly and will leave quickly as well."It's going to bring a whole lot of wind and rain today, anywhere from 30 to 40 millimetres of rain across norther
A large sperm whale joined swimmers near the shore Saturday at Port Beach, Australia, generating concern that the mammal might strand itself.
A risk for thunderstorms will push through Ontario on Saturday evening before giving way to lake-effect snow on Monday
It’s only the fifth time experts have spotted a similar attack in Monterey Bay, California.
“All I could think of was to get away fast, I bet the bear thought so too, and we both underestimate the other’s speed.”
Cooling off in the turquoise waters of a tropical resort feels rather less appealing this Christmas in the wake of two fatal shark attacks in as many weeks. Newlywed Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, from Massachusetts, was killed while paddleboarding with her husband off the coast of Nassau on Monday, while in Mexico, a 26-year-old mother lost her life to a bull shark while swimming with her daughter, five, off Melaque Bay, Cihuatlán.
Batten down the hatches, Atlantic Canada. Potentially damaging winds on Monday are likely to cause power outages and make for tough driving
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Authorities also recovered animal body parts such as a giraffe head, zebra legs and a mandrill head, according to a search warrant obtained by PEOPLE
A rare piebald elk was seen at the end of a herd in southwest Colorado. The piebald trait causes an animal to have a pattern of white patches.
A powerful winter storm rolling up eastern North America will slam Quebec on Sunday with a mix of rain, isolated thunder, and a swath of heavy snow
A Tennessee resident said she had a close encounter with the tornado that touched down in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, December 9.Footage captured by Ashley Knox shows a close view of the EF-3 tornado on Saturday, as it whipped debris into the sky. In a TikTok post, Knox described the ordeal as a “scary experience today at work.”Knox told Storyful: “We were at work, and without any warnings, it got dark outside and windy. Within 30 seconds of the tornado alerts on our phones, it was in our parking lot.”The National Weather Service (NWS) said the tornado “tracked for 43 miles across Montgomery, Todd, and Logan counties and was on the ground for over an hour.”The tornado killed at least three people, including a child, and injured dozens, according to the NWS and Montgomery County officials. Credit: Ashley Knox via Storyful
The cost to consumers of new federal government clean fuel regulations has been a central point of attack on Ottawa by the New Brunswick government for months.But a new report suggests there might have been no effect at all if New Brunswick had higher environmental standards for itself and had adopted biodiesel and ethanol rules on its own like most other provinces."It is important to note that some jurisdictions had clean fuel initiatives in effect prior to the introduction of CFR (clean fuel r
Eastern Quebec braces for a winter onslaught with heavy snowfall on the horizon, expecting accumulations exceeding 30cm. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides the latest details, keeping you informed and ready for the wintry conditions ahead.
Virginia authorities removed nearly 100 animals from a zoo they accused of animal cruelty. They seized live and dead animals, as well as animal parts.
A large number of dead animals and animal body parts were found at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Virginia
Wild animal rehabilitation organizations claim California officials are hassling their operations after decades of cooperation. The state denies it.