Queues grow at Beijing test centers amid surge

STORY: "What is better and more convenient than before is that this time, with cases rising, tracing and ensuing quarantines are done building-by-building, rather than locking down a whole area and marking it as high risk," 27-year-old resident and service worker Chen told Reuters.

Various tourist attractions in Beijing closed temporarily and snaking queues for tests have formed on streets. Most places in the Chinese capital are now requiring negative COVID-19 test results completed within 24-hour periods to enter communities, office blocks and leisure venues.

Beijing reported 100 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 366 asymptomatic cases for Thursday (November 17), local government authorities said on Friday, as 45 cases were found outside quarantined areas.