Quentin Johnson joins 'The Insiders' to talk about Chargers' electric season
Wide receiver Quentin Johnson joins 'The Insiders' to talk about the Los Angeles Chargers' electric season.
Wide receiver Quentin Johnson joins 'The Insiders' to talk about the Los Angeles Chargers' electric season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 10 half-PPR flex rankings.
Jim Harbaugh didn't need any time to get used to the NFL again.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR wide receiver rankings.
Wills said he missed a game against the Ravens due to a "business decision."
The bones of a playoff roster are still very much there. Since Tua Tagovailoa’s return in Week 8, the Dolphins are back to being a functional team.
The historic ball sold for a record-shattering $4.4 million at auction last month.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff for a fun conversation about Klay Thompson's return to the Chase Center, making NBA regular season games special and Bronny James skipping road games in the G League.
Fantasy football analyst Pranav Rajaram takes a look at some key backfields as Week 11 kicks off.
The question from there: Do the Jets want Aaron Rodgers in 2025?
Wall has worked 30 seasons and over 1,500 games in his NBA officiating career.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don activates Yahoo's signature Panic Meter to examine some of the most alarming performers around the league heading into Week 11.
D'Arnaud joins the Angels after a five-year stint in Atlanta that included an All-Star bid in 2022.
Anthony Davis took an accidental shot to the eye after blocking Raptors center Jakob Poeltl on Sunday night.
Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle on the play that was not penalized.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 10 in the NFL, give their praise for Lamar Jackson and make their week 11 picks.
The Dodgers and Padres led the way with three Silver Slugger winners each.
From North Mississippi to Atlanta, college football brought glorious top-five upsets on the second Saturday in November.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 quarterback rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 tight end rankings.