Quentin Grimes sets up the nice finish

Marshall backed out of the game because so many players entered the transfer portal after coach Charles Huff's departure.
Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are rewriting the playbook for women's basketball by launching Unrivaled
The NFL will play a number of international games next season, including the Colts hosting in Berlin and three games in London.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for the divisional round.
Roki Sasaki isn't the only important player in this class. These five prospects could also make a big impact on their future teams.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
With some Notre Dame and Ohio State players yet to declare, just 70 players have entered the 2025 NFL Draft early so far.
In today's edition: Contemplating Steph Curry's future with the Warriors, Canada has the recipe for breaking the Cup curse, dunk of the night (that didn't count), another athlete's home was burglarized, stadium trivia, and more.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
The top American players just keep on winning.
The 2026 World Cup faces challenges as stringent U.S. visa policies and long wait times threaten to hinder global fan attendance.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.
Bobby Wagner might want to skip the replay on this one.
Broome is a national player of the year candidate for 15–1 Auburn.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.