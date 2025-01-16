Quentin Grimes scores and draws the foul

The Memphis Grizzlies star came up with a ridiculous poster over Victor Wembanyama after the whistle blew.
Jack Hoffman ran for a long touchdown at the Nebraska spring game in 2013 when he was just 7 years old in an iconic heartfelt moment.
It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
Tomlin has been leading the Steelers since 2007 and will likely be back next season.
Johni Broome went down with an ankle injury on Saturday, and has been sidelined indefinitely.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a look at the losers from the NFL wild-card round.
Butler's seven-game suspension ends on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to play the Nuggets.
Indiana has been one of the NBA’s hottest teams, winning six straight, capped by an impressive win over the NBA-best Cavaliers on Sunday.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.
With five minutes left in the game, Cronin was given a technical and ejected after furiously contesting what he thought was a missed call.
The Ravens' best brand of offense this season has been running it like a service academy. In Jackson's last playoff game, the Ravens couldn’t sustain drives vs. KC. This year feels different.
Tomlin isn’t the problem with the Steelers. Saying he is requires a belief the Steelers should have won more than 10 games this season. But the frustration from Steelers fans is valid.