'Queers for Liberated Palestine' Rally Holds Up Traffic on Manhattan Bridge

Protesters expressing solidarity with Palestinians marched over the Manhattan Bridge in New York City on Monday, December 11, as part of a “Queers for Liberated Palestine” rally.

Video captured by Berk Uzman shows demonstrators crowded on the bridge, which connects Brooklyn and Manhattan, singing “free, free, free Palestine.” A Palestinian flag and a transgender-rights flag can be seen in the video.

Other footage that circulated online shows congestion on the Manhattan Bridge during the march on Monday evening. Credit: Berk Uzman via Storyful