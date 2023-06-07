Queensland Snake Catcher to the Rescue After Carpet Python Discovered on Nightstand

A snake catcher removed a slithery intruder found in a 97-year-old Queensland resident’s bedroom, footage posted to Facebook shows.

Brisbane-based Joshua Castle was called to the house, where he found a carpet python lurking behind a lamp on the bedroom’s nightstand.

Castle can be seen calmly lifting the snake from its hiding spot, and gently unwinding its tail from inside the lamp, before releasing the reptile back into the wild. Credit: Joshua Castle via Storyful