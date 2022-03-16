Queensland Man With Paraplegia Bungee Jumps in Wheelchair

A man with paraplegia bungee jumped from a 50-meter-high roof in a wheelchair in Cairns, Queensland.

Skypark Cairns by AJ Hackett posted a video on Instagram showing Rohan Sills take the plunge on February 11.

“Let’s do this in five, four, three, two one,” staff say before the aspiring para triathlete rolls his wheelchair off the roof.

According to local reports, Sills shattered his spine after a workplace fall in 2016. In a 2019 interview with the Gold Coast Bulletin, Sills said he would love to represent Australia in the Paralympics.

“This guy continues to blow our mind with his courage and determination and we couldn’t be more proud to play a small part in his epic achievement,” the Instagram post of Skypark Cairns by AJ Hackett wrote. Credit: Skypark Cairns by AJ Hackett via Storyful