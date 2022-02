There was a snake disturbing the bookworms at a school in Nambour, Queensland, prompting an intervention by catcher Stuart McKenzie.

Footage from February 1 shows McKenzie, the owner of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, arriving at the school to find a brown snake on a balcony outside the library.

McKenzie quickly bags the highly venomous specimen before releasing it in a more suitable environment. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful