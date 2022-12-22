Queensland Bat Recovers After Getting 'Caught in Christmas Lights'

An animal sanctuary in Queensland took in an injured bat after it had become “stuck” in Christmas lights that had been tied around a palm tree.

Queensland-based Denise Wade has been caring for injured baby bats for more than a decade.

Sharing footage of the injured bat on December 12, she said it had become entangled in Christmas lights while foraging for food.

“Wade wrote ":https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xO84rxoqN9Q that having become “caught in the cord securing the lights to the trunk,” the bat, “tried to chew her way out and as a result, her thumb has suffered significant damage.”

Wade also noted that the bat was “heavily lactating” meaning that there was likely a baby bat “back at the colony” that “will now probably die”, with its mother wounded and unable to return.

Wade derived the reaction of the homeowners as “fabulous”, adding that they intended to take the lights down on the same day she posted the video. “With the proliferation of inexpensive Christmas lights,” Wade added, "it’s time to think about the impact that they can have on our wildlife.

Attending to the injured bats at her home in Rochedale South, Wade regularly shares updates on the animals to her Batzilla the Bat YouTube and Facebook pages. Credit: Batzilla the Bat via Storyful