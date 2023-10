What was once a way to pass the time and lift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic has become a well-known fixture in the Queen Creek community. Heather Dirkmaat says in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, she could sense her community needed something to bring them together. That’s when she decided to start dressing up two lion statues at the end of her driveway facing the well-traveled Ocotillo Road between Sossaman and Hawes.