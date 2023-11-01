Queen Creek investigating teen death after Halloween assault
Queen Creek Police Department is investigating the death of a teen that died earlier this week.
The former White House lawyer delivered a stark prediction about his old boss.
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP via Getty ImagesPolice in Paris opened fire on a woman in a subway station on Tuesday morning after she reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” and threatened to blow herself up.Sources told local media outlets that the woman made worrying comments to fellow passengers further up the line before arriving at the Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand Metro station where she was confronted by officers. The Paris public prosecutor’s office said the woman then “refused to comply wit
WTVY News4/YouTubeHomeowners cleaning their new house in Alabama over the weekend made a disturbing discovery in an overturned freezer in the backyard: a severely decomposed human body.Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said deputies were called to the scene in Headland on Sunday. He said the remains are thought to be those of 19-year-old Logan Michael Halstead. Halstead’s parents—the previous tenants at the house—have now been charged with abuse of a corpse.Michael Shane Halstead, 44, and Ka
The teenage driver who killed Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett can now be identified. He is Al Azan Shah Muhammad.According to his passenger, the motive to flee the traffic stop was because there were drugs in the vehicle, which Muhammad feared would be discovered.Muhammad was 17 years old at the time of the crime so a publication ban protected his identity under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). Originally charged with first-degree murder, Muhammad was convicted of manslaughter after a t
A delegation of senior Portuguese police officers reportedly travelled from Lisbon to London earlier this year.
Vitali GossJankowski had to be physically restrained after a judge ordered him jailed while awaiting sentencing on charges related to the 2021 insurrection, authorities said.
A former U.S. Army major and his wife accused of routinely beating their young foster children and denying them food and water as punishment have been sentenced for a fourth time. Carolyn Jackson was ordered Monday to serve nearly 12 years in prison, while her husband, John, was sentenced to 9 years. The terms were imposed by U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton, who was assigned to the case in April after a federal appeals court found U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden — who had handled the previous three sentencings — failed to follow its directions to consider the children’s multiple injuries “holistically and in the context of the jury’s findings of guilt” in determining causation.
The suspect was found at his home, officials say.
U.S. Department of JusticeA physical tussle broke out on Monday during a court hearing for Vitali GossJankowski, a 34-year-old man convicted of multiple Capitol Riot-related offenses, including attacking a cop. GossJankowski, a former student at D.C.’s Gallaudet University, was initially allowed to remain free as he awaited sentencing. However, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman ruled Monday that he be locked up for his “extremely troubling” and “dangerous” doxxing of FBI employees on Insta
Warning: This story contains distressing details.A Calgary man pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing bodily harm in the case of his four-year-old stepdaughter, who suffered life-altering injuries.Tyler Laberge, 37, was handed a two-year prison term after prosecutor Aleksandra Simić and defence lawyer Yoav Niv presented a joint recommendation to Justice Anne Brown as part of a plea deal.CBC News has previously identified the child as Hannah in order to comply with a publication ban on her
Toronto police are looking for a man who they say stabbed a woman downtown and left her seriously injured after stealing her purse from inside a beauty salon Monday evening.Insp. Jeff Bangild, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the woman in her 30s was rushed to a trauma centre initially in life-threatening condition, but has undergone surgery and her condition is continuing to improve.Bangild said the woman had been in a beauty salon in the area of Yonge and Carlton streets and l
Lucy Clews had offered Thomas Grant a place to stay for Christmas before he stabbed and strangled her.
Three children were allegedly subjected to ‘group rapes’ by the 11 accused, the High Court in Glasgow heard.
A 1997 complaint to Alberta's College of Physicians and Surgeons should have served as a "shot across the bow" for a now-disgraced Calgary doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting 55 female patients, the Crown said Tuesday at a sentencing hearing for Keith Hoyte.Prosecutor Rosalind Greenwood argued that the retired neurologist, now 75, should spend another three years in prison, while defence lawyer Alain Hepner asked the judge to consider a two-year jail term.Justice Allan Fradsham will m
An officer with the Surrey RCMP has pleaded guilty to three counts of breach of trust related to allegations that he abused his position to meet women.Cpl. Peter Leckie entered the surprise pleas during a brief court appearance on Monday morning, as a nine-day trial was scheduled to begin. Before his pleas, Leckie was facing several other charges, including sexual assault, fraud and unauthorized use of a computer. The B.C. Prosecution Service says the remaining charges will likely be stayed at s
Israel Foreign Ministry XA young German-Israeli woman seen lying in the back of a pickup truck after being abducted from a music festival by Hamas gunmen is dead, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday.The family of Shani Louk, 23, said they were informed of her killing earlier in the day. Her aunt, Ruthi Louk, said on Israeli radio that a fragment of her niece’s skull had been recovered from the rave site, according to The New York Times.Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, reported that the Nati
Twenty-five Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed as dead after an attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas against Israel, according to the country’s ambassador to Kyiv, Michael Brodsky, at a press conference on Oct. 31.
An Alabama man has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened violence against a Georgia prosecutor and sheriff related to an investigation into former President Donald Trump. The indictment returned Oct. 25 and unsealed Monday accuses Arthur Ray Hanson II of Huntsville of leaving threatening voicemails for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat on Aug. 6. Reached by phone Monday, Hanson, 59, said he is not guilty of the charges.
The Maine National Guard asked local police to check on the reservist who killed 18 people last Wednesday after a soldier became concerned he would “snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to information shared with CNN.
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Dutch citizen who recently admitted to killing U.S. student Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 is being sent this week from the United States to Peru where he will serve out a sentence for the killing of a Peruvian woman. Joran van der Sloot will be transferred to Peru's custody on Tuesday, the head of Interpol for the Andean country, Col. Aldo Avila, told The Associated Press. Interpol earlier had said that van der Sloot was scheduled to arrive Monday afternoon in the Peruvia