Queen, Adam Lambert to bring back 'Rhapsody' tour

STORY: Queen and Adam Lambert are bringing their 'Rhapsody' Tour

back to North America after four years

[Brian May, Queen band member]:

"It's evolved is the way I would say it. I’m always tempted to call these the revved up Rhapsody tour, because it's a little different from the way you saw it last time. We've been all around the world with it. All kinds of stuff has happened. Different songs, different production. We're always putting new stuff in. So, now you look at it and it's hardly, hardly recognizable from the way it started out.”

[Roger Taylor, Queen band member]:

“This is a tour that’s gone around the world and as Brian said, has evolved and, and changed a lot. And we think we've made it better and better and better.”