Quebecers facing power outages and travel delays due to winter storm just ahead of Holidays

The winter snowstorm that swept through the country has left Quebecers without electricity and many have had their holiday travel plans cancelled or delayed, just hours away from Christmas. Elizabeth Zogalis has more.

  • Brendan Rodgers calls on Leicester to pick up where they left off before World Cup

    The Foxes had looked set for a relegation battle after a horror start to the season

  • Iranian Drama No Bears Shows an Artist Fighting Despair In the Face of Tyranny

    In Jafar Panahi's latest film, defiance is the ultimate act of survival

  • Santa Claus undaunted by arctic blast, U.S. military says

    U.S. military officials have assured anxious children the arctic blast and snowstorm that wreaked havoc on U.S. airline traffic this week will not prevent Santa Claus from making his annual Christmas Eve flight. "We have to deal with a polar vortex once in a while, but Santa lives year-round in one at the North Pole, so he's used to this weather," deadpanned U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Ben Wiseman, a spokesman for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, which tracks the yuletide flight. For 67 years, NORAD, a joint U.S.-Canadian military command based at Peterson Air Force base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has provided images and updates on the legendary figure's worldwide journey along with its main task of monitoring air defenses and issuing aerospace and maritime warnings.

  • The Taliban killed their parents and upended their lives. Why they say they're among the 'lucky' ones

    A handful of medals hang from the wall at Saira Ahmadi's Toronto-area apartment. Academic awards and school artwork are on proud display in the living room. For Ahmadi and her six siblings, these mementos mean more than good grades and championship games — they're evidence of hard work and a renewed sense of hope. That's because last December, after six years of being apart, Ahmadi finally reunited with her six siblings, after their mother was killed by the Taliban in 2009 and their father met t

  • Love Actually: What the actors have gone on to star in, from Harry Potter to The Queen’s Gambit

    The romcom’s stars have appeared in major franchises from Harry Potter to Pirates of the Caribbean

  • Emma Thompson offers her view on why people are still so invested in Love Actually

    Actor was asked why the Christmas film starring Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy and Hugh Grant has remained so popular among fans

  • Sunak ‘sad’ about strikes but insists no negotiation on pay is ‘right thing’

    The Prime Minister said he is acting ‘reasonably’ as nurses announced an escalated two days of walkouts for the new year.

  • Trying to get around the GTA during the winter storm? Here's some key information

    A winter storm battering much of southern Ontario could seriously complicate your holiday travel plans. Environment Canada is urging everyone to avoid non-essential trips until Sunday, with a mix of ice, snow and high winds making for treacherous conditions on roads, including in the GTA. If you are planning to travel, here's some important information on what to expect. Roads and highways The Ontario Provincial Police has snow crews working throughout the duration of the storm this weekend, say

  • Pair These New Year’s Eve Movies With A Glass Of Champagne

    The best 40 movies to watch on New Year's Eve in 2023 include 'Carol,' 'High School Musical,' and other romantic dramas and comedies. Sure, this pick may be a little on the nose, but there’s no better time to watch the New Year’s Eve movie to end all New Year’s Eve movies.

  • Dentists Say Toothpaste Tablets Are Legit If They Have These Ingredients

    Toothpaste tablets are relatively new to the dental hygiene world, but dentists say they can help prevent cavities if they contain ingredients like fluoride. If you’ve ever thrown away a tube of toothpaste in the airport security line, or had to clean out leaked paste from the bottom of your cosmetics bag (#same), you may benefit from a more travel-friendly option. Enter: toothpaste tablets.

  • Winter storm strands Canadian family in RV in Texas

    Canadian Annick Ruedi wanted to spend Christmas on a Texas beach. Now its too cold to go outside.

  • Ronan Vibert Dies: Actor In ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ And ‘The Snowman’ Was 58

    Ronan Vibert, a veteran film and television actor who worked with some of the top directors and talent during his long career, died last night at age of 58 after a short illness, according to his management. Vibert grew up in South Wales before gaining a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, and […]

  • Oil: $70-$90 range is ‘somewhere we’re going to be’ for first two quarters of 2023, analyst says

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss predictions for oil prices in 2023, driving factors for energy stocks and commodities, and the outlook for demand.

  • Strong winds, blowing snow continue in Toronto Saturday, but storm conditions expected to improve

    The latest: More than 71,000 Hydro One customers remain without power as of Saturday afternoon. CAA South Central Ontario reports "extremely high demand" and encourages people to stay off the roads. Toronto Public Health has closed city-run immunization facilities. They'll reopen on Dec. 28. OPP reports almost 7,000 calls for service in 36 hours. Environment Canada officially ended its winter storm warning for Toronto early Saturday, but blustery weather and high service demands have officials c

  • Skip the Dirty Dishes: These Restaurants Are Open Christmas Day

    Holidays are Boston Market's specialty and this year, they're making it even easier for you to get your grub on. While you can dine at select participating locations, Boston Market also has order pick-ups and meal deliveries available. If you place your order early enough, they'll even deliver to your house — what a Christmas miracle!

  • These Doomed Candidates Could Help Trump Survive a Primary

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images There’s a famous scene in Austin Powers, where Mike Myers runs over a security guard with a steamroller. What makes this horrific act funny is that the steamroller looks to be going about two miles per hour, and the security guard (who is at least 30 feet away) just stands there yelling “STOP!” for what feels like ten seconds before he is, inevitably, squashed.I thought of this scene recently when contemplating the nascent 2024 Repu

  • The latest news on winter storms complicating holiday travel across Canada

    The latest news on storms and other extreme weather shutting down power and creating difficult travel conditions at the peak of the holiday season across Canada: 10:45 p.m. British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the Port Mann Bridge over the Fraser River has now reopened after closing on Friday due to the risk of falling ice and snow from the storm. Drive BC says in a tweet that the bridge is now fully open in both directions, though drivers should expect slushy an

  • Ontario Walmart turns into 'hotel' as storm-stranded shoppers get stuck for the night

    CHATHAM, Ont. — A quick errand to Walmart turned into an overnight adventure for dozens of shoppers in southern Ontario when whiteout conditions meant they couldn't leave the store, and employees pumped up air mattresses and set up a buffet with deli food for the unexpected guests. "The cars were in ditches. Some of them were broken down in the middle of the road. No one could get past," said Heather Nickoli about the conditions in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Friday afternoon. Nickoli and her boyfrie

  • China blasts US defense bill while Taiwan welcomes it

    BEIJING (AP) — China blasted an annual U.S. defense spending bill for hyping up the “China threat" while Taiwan welcomed the legislation, saying it demonstrated U.S. support for the self-governing island that China says must come under its rule. “China deplores and firmly opposes this U.S. move,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted online Saturday, calling the new law a serious political provocation that blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs. President Joe Biden signed the

  • Roads closed, outages mount as blizzard rages across Ontario

    Blizzard conditions will continue across Ontario through Friday night, closing roads and knocking out power to tens of thousands.