Quebec Wildfires Filmed From International Space Station

Smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec, Canada, was captured by a camera on the International Space Station as it crossed eastward over the province on Tuesday, June 6.

At the start of the video, a fire can be seen northwest of Lake Abitibi on the Ontario-Quebec border. Further east, several fires are shown burning in Quebec’s Jamesie region.

Smoke from the fires was impacting air quality as it drifted over eastern Canada and US Northeast, and reached New York City and New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: NASA/ISS Above via Storyful