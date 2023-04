The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career. Nikita Mazepin, a former Formula One driver, wants the Federal Court to direct Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly to take immediate steps to remove him from the Canadian sanctions list. He says at the very least Joly should make a decision on his application to be taken off the list and tell him the result within five days.