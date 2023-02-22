Is Quarterback an age sensitive position now? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Matt Harmon discuss how the QB position has changed over the years, including the importance of mobility in today's NFL.
During an appearance on "The Raw Room" podcast Monday, Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown implored GM Howie Roseman to pay Jalen Hurts or trade him.
With an abundance of salary cap space and/or draft picks, several NFL teams can drastically improve their rosters in the coming months.
A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe
Adidas also didn't renew its deal with LIV Golf member Sergio Garcia.
The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast discussing the latest college football proposal to shorten the duration of games after NCAA officials met earlier this week on the topic.
The video shows the game officials talking about how Super Bowl LVII would go down to the wire.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Speeding into playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championship is a Kerri Einarson specialty. A sixth straight win at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Tuesday launched the three-time defending champion into the championship round well before the conclusion of pool play Thursday. "When you're just playing loose and relaxed, it kind of just all goes hand in hand and it seems to flow well," Einarson said following a 10-3 win over Saskatchewan. Their opener in Kamloops, B.C
Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas
The girls' mother Ashley Pugh shared the positive update on social media on Saturday
These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.
One of the first big decisions of the offseason is approaching for all 32 teams with the opening of the franchise-tag window on Tuesday.
Aryna Sabalenka has won 13 consecutive matches to start the season after pulling off an impressive comeback against Jelena Ostapenko.
MLB is introducing three fairly major rule changes this season. Here's how each one could impact the Blue Jays, for better or worse.
The reserve offensive lineman will make his initial court appearance in Ohio on rape and kidnapping charges next month.
Someone will be getting a big check this week at the Honda Classic. It’s expected that there will be a tournament at PGA National in 2024 and beyond, but this weekend will mark the last time someone wins the Honda. The automaker’s 42-year sponsorship — the longest-running continuous deal on the PGA Tour — ends with this event, and potential successors will be in Palm Beach Gardens to decide if they want to buy the naming rights.
Without the benefit of taking part in his first formal practice in the five days since being traded to Toronto, center Ryan O’Reilly has found instant chemistry with his new Maple Leafs linemates. O’Reilly scored twice on Toronto’s first two shots on net and added an empty-net goal to cap a career-best five-point outing in a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. “Yeah, it’s been crazy, though, I think a lot of adrenaline, too,” said O’Reilly, after playing his third game with Toronto since being acquired in a trade with St. Louis on Friday.
Paul suggested that the former British super middleweight world champion was jealous of his financial success
Jon Jones points to two deciding factors for relinquishing his UFC light heavyweight title to move up to heavyweight.
Alisson and Thibaut Courtois both made grave errors that recalled a previous goalkeeper from Liverpool vs Real Madrid