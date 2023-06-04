Quarry car accident in Frederick County leaves 3 dead

Three people were killed Sunday morning after a car crashed into a quarry in Frederick County. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called around 8:35 a.m. to a crash at the Union Bridge Quarry located off Peter Shriner and Clemonsville roads in Union Bridge, where they found a man and two women dead in a car. The sheriff's office said an initial investigation indicates a Dodge Charger was speeding, left the road and plummeted into the bottom of the dry quarry.