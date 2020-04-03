Quaran-T-Rex: Drummer in Dino Costume Beats Boredom on Coronavirus-Affected Ruby Princess Cruise

A musician quarantined on the Ruby Princess cruise ship tried to pass the time as the ship was held off Sydney, Australia, showing off his drumming skills while wearing a dinosaur outfit on March 26.

Making the video to entertain his friends on board and back home in the United Kingdom, Brandon Mackie performed a drum solo on a practice pad while in a cabin aboard the ship.

Princess Cruises ships have been in the spotlight for coronavirus cases since over 2,000 passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan on February 4. The company announced it had completed a thorough disinfection of the ship on March 31. Credit: Brandon Mackie via Storyful