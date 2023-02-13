Quad box win reax
The couple's new addition joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8
We spotted some very creative nipple covers and pasties on the runways.
A private autopsy ordered by Elliot Blair’s family shows he appeared to have been ‘hit and dragged’ by more than one attacker prior to his death
Megan Fox attended Drake's Super Bowl Party in Arizona with fiancée Machine Gun Kelly in a plunging black corset top.
"I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead," Aniston said of turning 54 on Saturday
(Bloomberg) -- China is getting ready to take down an unidentified object flying over waters near the port city of Qingdao, which is home to a major naval base for the People’s Liberation Army, Chinese news outlet The Paper reported.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Shoots Do
Artists take on the Air Force, TikTok, and more
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
VANCOUVER — When Vancouver-based Justin Wong was studying online for his master of arts at Trinity Western University during the pandemic, he had to get up at 4 a.m. to collaborate with classmates. That's because they were in China. “Many of my classmates were from China and felt they could save tons of money by not living in Canada," Wong, who graduated last year, said in an interview in Mandarin. Immigration data suggest tens of thousands of Chinese students in Canada may have returned to Chin
Prince William and Kate Middleton have a no-shouting rule with their kids: George, Charlotte and Louis. Read about how it helps discipline the royal children.
A Texas man has been convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers by the man’s then-14-year-old son. Richard Acosta, 34, was convicted Friday by a jury in Dallas of capital murder for the 2021 shooting deaths of Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 16; and Rafael Garcia, 17, the day after Christmas. A 15-year-old newly hired cook was injured in the shooting and has recovered. Acosta testified that he did not know his son, Abel Acosta, had a gun or had shot anyone, only that the teenager got into his vehicle and told his father to drive away because someone was shooting.
‘Old Leo is 48 and he is well known to have dated a string of under-25s,’ presenter wrote
A Pakistani living in the US donated $30 million anonymously to earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey, Pakistan's Prime Minister said on Saturday.
A California tech entrepreneur has stepped up his campaign to ban Tesla’s planned full self-driving technology by taking out a television advert during Sunday night’s Super Bowl.
Taylor Swift leaned into her 'Midnights' era and “Bejeweled” aesthetic on Sunday night, attending the Grammys in a navy two-piece set. But after the ceremony, she subtly changed into a second sparkly look.
Rep. Greene told the NYT that if everyday Americans had been at the Capitol, there "would have been a lot worse names" directed at President Biden.
Russia's lack of trained personnel, coordination, and military resources are factors in the high rate of casualties, the UK Ministry of Defence said
The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star told Insider he'll be so stressed about the Kansas City Chiefs' fate that he may not be able to focus.
The first pictures have emerged of Natasha Johnston, the “stoic” and “sensible” dog walker mauled to death by dogs at a Surrey beauty spot.