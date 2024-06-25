Which QB could finish 2024 as a surprise top-5 in fantasy? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss who could be this year’s version of Jordan Love — a signal caller who enters the season undrafted in some leagues, but finishes as one of the best in fantasy. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you listen.

So our three finalists are Geno Smith Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson.

I think most least likely.

I'm gonna go, Geno is most, I'll go him as the most likely.

Then I will go Deshaun Watson.

And the only reason I'm putting your boy Baker Mayfield at three is because Drafters and Rankers are discounting him, but I think he's actually got a, just a, he's coming off a better season than these other two guys.

So that's my order.

Andy, what is your order?

Uh, most to least likely?

Yeah, I'm uh it's the same order.

II, I think Geno Smith has to be at the top.

We've seen it before.

Um, the receivers are great, you know, and we've seen it recently.

I don't know that it can happen with Deshawn, but it has happened before Baker.

Like I think Baker can, can sort of run back exactly what he did last year, but it doesn't put you, uh, it doesn't put you in the top five.

Yeah, that little teeny tiny bit of rushing upside or sprinkling on the top that Geno gives you is really kind of what makes the difference here between him and Baker for short.

So, all right there you have it.

Geno Smith is this year's Jordan love a top five quarterback that nobody saw coming.

I think process on being high on the, the Seahawks offense was right last year and I think that it can be actually actualized this year.

Yeah.

Um, and again, it might be a little bumpy because it's, you know, new system, new terminology, all that, like September could get a little rough but, but Gino overcame that to a decent extent last year and, and he's been, like, legit good last couple of years.

Not, not flukey, good, not, you know, just running into some, some crazy big plays or anything like that.

Like, he's made some, he's made some really serious throws.

So, um, I, I have a fair amount of optimism for Gino and I think he's actually, like, you're playing in a super Flex league, I think he's a really good, cheap target.