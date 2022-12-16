Qatar Fifa World Cup, Qatargate, Ukraine, Istanbul Mayor

The house always win. What applies for casinos also applies for FIFA ahead of the closing weekend of the World Cup. The sporting gods certainly on Fifa's side: France's 2-0 win over Morocco Wednesday setting up a dream final for organizers, Kilian Mbappé's Les Bleus against Lionel Messi's Argentina. On Paris' Champs-Elysées, it felt like a win-win moment. The Lions of the Atlas beating the odds to reach the semi-finals.

Doing a nation and a continent proud as well as all the French have roots on the other side of the Mediterranean. A World Cup victory that is always a great photo op for any politician irregardless of human rights concerns over the host nation. Emmanuel Macron went to the semis and will return for the final.

Speaking of Qatar, the EU embroiled in what could be its worst corruption scandal ever: Belgian federal police nabbing 1.5 million euros cash. Doha denies greasing palms to get lawmakers to approve visa-free travel for its citizens. Four arrests, including one of the European parliament's 14 vice-presidents. Greek social-democrat Eva Kaili denies all, even though her own father was intercepted with a briefcase full of cash. That has got the parliament's president promising to fast track a full overhaul of ethics rules.

The rising star of Turkey's opposition just got a lot of free publicity but also a ban from politics and a two year, seven month jail sentence. Istanbul's mayor is appealing. Thousands turned out in support of 52-year old Ekrem Imamoglu who points to the timing six months ahead of elections where president Recep Tayep Erdogan has to overcome skyrocketing inflation and incumbent fatigue.

