Python Mistakes Dog's Blanket for Tasty Snack at Sunshine Coast Home

A Queensland snake catcher helped a python regurgitate a blanket it had started to devour after mistaking it for grub at a Sunshine Coast home on August 10.

Footage posted to Facebook shows Stuart McKenzie from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 helping the snake cough up the throw at a home in Yaroomba.

The blanket belonged to the residents’ pet dog, and McKenzie says in the video that the different scents on the material as well as its soft feel may have led the python to think it was a mammal of some kind.

McKenzie gave the snake a “gentle tickle” to help it regurgitate the blanket, which thankfully worked, meaning the serpent needed no medical intervention.

The bizarre incident was “one of the craziest things” McKenzie said he had ever seen during a callout. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful