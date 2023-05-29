Python on loose somewhere in Federalsburg

An 8-foot-long python is on the loose in a small Eastern Shore town. Town officials in Federalsburg, an incorporated town of almost 3,000 in southern Caroline County along the Dorchester County border, are asking residents not to approach the snake and to instead call authorities so it can be removed safely by a reptile specialist. Federalsburg Mayor Kimberly Jahnigen Abner wrote on the town's Facebook page Thursday night that the snake was seen in the area of Vesper Avenue. A reptile specialist was brought in, but officials believe the snake went into hiding amid colder temperatures.