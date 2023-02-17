Pye Road Meadworks draws customers from all over the world

Rumble
This One Pan Chicken Florentine was a total hit at our house! It's tender pieces of chicken and spinach in a creamy pasta, and the best part is it's all cooked in one pan!! ONE PAN CHICKEN FLORENTINE PASTA Ingredients 1 lb chicken thighs (or breast), trimmed and cut into bite sized pieces 4 garlic cloves, minced 2 cups chicken broth 2 cups half and half 8 oz linguini (half of the package) 4 cups spinach 1/2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese Directions Heat oil in a pan over medium high heat and sauté garlic for 30 seconds. Add chicken, season with salt and pepper and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, half & half and bring to a boil. Break pasta in half and stir it into the pan. Bring to a boil and season with salt and pepper. Lower heat to medium low, cover and cook for 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes. Stir in spinach. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with extra Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes if desired.