PV Sindhu: The Badminton Boss

PV Sindhu, with her sterling displays in the World Championship and other Badminton World Federation (BWF) events, has kept India’s tricolour flying high in the world badminton scene. The 26-year-old is a big match player and is counted as a medal prospect at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The badminton star had earlier bagged a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics played against Carolina Marin of Spain.

On her birthday, we trace the ace shuttler's journey of winning several medals at multiple tournaments. Watch the video for more.

(Script by Apurva P; video edited by Nang Tanvi)