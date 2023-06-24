Putin's allies may turn against him - expert

STORY: Mutinous Russian mercenary fighters barrelled towards Moscow on Saturday after seizing a southern city overnight, with Russia's military firing on them from the air but seemingly incapable of slowing their lightning advance.

Giles, based at the Chatham House Institute think tank, spoke with Reuters, as the Russian president vowed to crush the armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.

"A lot depends on where Wagner and Prigozhin can find support, and they are plainly counting on encountering that support as they move through southern Russia. And it does appear that some people are, in fact siding with Wagner, or at least not opposing what they want to do. Now, a lot of this can hinge, of course, on what happens on a very local level when Wagner encounters the roadblocks that have been set up between where they are now and Moscow, or when, for example, they move into cities like Rostov-on-Don and encounter the regular military and have to negotiate with military commanders. So much can turn on where those commanders allegiances lie and what exactly their instincts are for dealing with a situation that they will be completely unprepared for."

"Solidarity among Putin's inner circle is absolutely crucial to keeping him in power. He sits at the top of a stable system where it's in everybody's best interest to stick together. Now Prigozhin comes as a disruptive force from the outside of that, and the real critical moment will be if somebody decides to jump ship from within that inner circle from a position of power in Russia, because as soon as one starts, that risks the whole system coming crashing down and he will see a rush for the exits."

"We shouldn't rule out that this will be over in a couple of days. We also shouldn't rule out that actually a lot of allegiances can shift and Wagner could gain that critical mass of support that would actually pose a severe challenge to Russia's leadership."