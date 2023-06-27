Putin Speaks in Public for First Time Since Wagner Revolt

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in Moscow on June 27, addressing assembled security forces at the Kremlin in his first public appearance since paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s short-lived weekend revolt.

Putin spoke in Cathedral Square to a crowd of security forces that included Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, who was filmed in uniform by the Kremlin press pool. The defense minister was a primary target of the Wagner leader’s criticism over his handling of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Putin’s previous appearances had been indoors, leaving open the possibility that he had left Moscow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The speech was not broadcast live by Russian media.

The crowd included law enforcement agencies that “ensured order during the mutiny,” the Kremlin said in a Telegram post.

“In a difficult situation, you acted clearly, harmoniously, by deed you proved your loyalty to the people of Russia and the military oath, showed responsibility for the fate of the Motherland and its future,” Putin told them, according to a machine translation.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of the speech that Prigozhin’s whereabouts were unknown. The Russian leader had promised amnesty for Wagner paramilitaries who participated in the rebellion, and Prigozhin was meant to travel to neighboring Belarus. A plane owned by Prigozhin landed in Minsk on Tuesday, but it was not yet confirmed who was aboard.

Prigozhin has released audio messages but has not been seen since quitting Rostov-on-Don. Credit: Kremlin via Storyful