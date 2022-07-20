Putin: Quality of returned Nord Stream 1 turbine unclear

STORY: He also said that there is a risk that the equipment could be switched off and that Nord Stream 1 could stop after it has been returned from Canada.

Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom cut gas exports to Europe via the route to 40% capacity in June, blaming delays in the return of a turbine that Siemens Energy was servicing in Canada.

That turbine, which was caught up in sanctions, was reported this week to be on its way back to be refitted.