Putin and Erdogan talk Syria conflict and defense

The talks are taking place in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi and the Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin was ending a period of coronavirus-related self-isolation by meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish officials said before the meeting that Erdogan would press Putin for a return to a ceasefire agreed last year to end a Russian and Syrian army assault on Turkey-backed fighters in Syria's Idlib region.

A potential Turkish purchase of more Russian S-400 missile defense batteries is on the agenda too, something that Washington has made clear it strongly objects to.