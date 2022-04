Storyful

The Ukrainian military released footage of what it said were its forces shooting down a Russian helicopter on April 21.The video, which Storyful confirmed was recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, shows a helicopter flying over fields before being hit with a projectile.“On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a Russian helicopter with a Stinger,” officials wrote in a tweet that contained the footage. “And when the second helicopter arrived, it was shot down by Marines.” Storyful has not confirmed the date of filming, nor further details of the incident. Credit: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense via Storyful