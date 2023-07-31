Putin blames Ukraine for new drone attack on Moscow
A building was damaged but no one was seriously hurt in the fourth drone attack on Moscow this month. Russian authorities accuse Ukraine, but Kiev is not formally acknowledging the strike.
Former President Trump tried to pressure both Gov. Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help overturn President Biden's win in Georgia.
Vladimir Putin’s candidates for local elections in Russia are avoiding talking about the war in Ukraine amid fears that it could lose them votes, according to opposition media.
She has stood up to the Taliban, exposed wrongdoing by Saddam Hussein and has even taken on Margaret Thatcher.
"China is steadfast and determined to penetrate our governments, our companies, our critical infrastructure," said deputy director of the National Security Agency George Barnes.
The former president lambasts indictments, rips on Biden and others at Erie rally
"DeSantis has no chance of winning," Florida Republican Alan Pincus told The Washington Post. "He really hurt himself, maybe permanently."
On a typical day Olivier patrols a mid-sized town in the Champagne region of France on the look-out for dangerous drivers.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who has sometimes raised the spectre of a nuclear conflict over Ukraine, said on Sunday that Moscow would have to use a nuclear weapon if Kyiv's ongoing counter-offensive was a success. Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, a body chaired by President Vladimir Putin, said in a message on his official social media accounts that Russia would be forced to fall back on its own nuclear doctrine in such a scenario.
2024 presidential hopeful Chris Christie likened former President Donald Trump and his allies to the "Corleones with no experience."
The head of Ukraine’s intelligence directorate has said that their forces could begin attempts to de-occupy Crimea “soon”.
NBC News reached out to dozens of members of former President Donald Trump's cabinet. Only four openly endorsed Trump's 2024 run.
North Korea's Foreign Ministry this week vowed that the country would "annihilate" the United States, adding that the U.S. would be terminated this century.
Christie named the prosecution he “absolutely” believes in and argued that Americans should be “frowning upon” Trump’s conduct in one case.
Trump voters are needed for Republicans to win elections. No matter what Meghan McCain says, she should remember her father had a Trump problem, too.
Russia's military said it had halted Ukrainian forces in the northeast. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described Sunday as "a good day, a powerful day" at the front, particularly near Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces say they are retaking ground lost when Russian forces took the city in May. Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for the drone attacks but Zelenskiy said the war was "gradually returning to Russia's territory - to its symbolic centres".
"Many of the things he accuses someone else of doing is something Trump himself has either done or might do," the MSNBC host says The post Alex Wagner Mocks Trump for Continued ‘Projection’ of His Own Crimes: ‘Every Accusation Is a Confession’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
A judge scheduled a hearing on former President Donald Trump's motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. The motion also seeks to quash the special purpose grand jury report that gathered much of the evidence in the case. The hearing comes as charges in the case could be imminent -- Willis previously said in a letter that she would be announcing her charging decisions by Sept. 1.
“This is all about the hope that he becomes the next office holder and he can make all these legal problems go away," the congressman tells MSNBC's Jen Psaki The post Adam Schiff Says Trump Campaign’s Super Spending Is Part of ‘Strategy to Keep Out of Jail’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Images show Kim Jong Un and Russia's war chief Sergei Shoigu walking down a corridor while huge portraits of Kim and Putin loom over them.
President Vladimir Putin reviewed a parade of warships and nuclear submarines in his native St Petersburg on Sunday and announced that the Russian Navy would receive 30 new ships this year. Forty-five ships, submarines and other vessels took part in Russia's annual Navy Day event, a traditional show of military might which takes place in the Gulf of Finland and on the River Neva in St Petersburg. Putin, accompanied by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the head of the Navy, inspected some of the ships from a launch boat on the Neva before making a speech.