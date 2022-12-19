Putin Arrives in Minsk for Talks With Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk on Monday, December 19, to meet his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

Video released by Zvezda News, affiliated with the Russian defense ministry, shows Putin descending the steps of his plane, accepting a bouquet of flowers, and eating a piece of bread.

Talks were to be held between the two leaders with the participation of both countries’ respective defense ministers. Credit: Zvezda News via Storyful