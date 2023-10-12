Putin Arrives in Kyrgyzstan in First Known Trip Abroad Since ICC Arrest Warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, October 12, in his first known trip outside the country since he was indicted for war crimes in March.

The Kremlin said Putin would hold bilateral talks with President Sadyr Japarov on Thursday and join the CIS Heads of State Council meeting on Friday.

It is Putin’s first known foreign trip since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest over war crimes in connection with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Russian leader faces arrest if he travels to countries that are party to the ICC’s Rome Statute. Kyrgyzstan has been a signatory since 1998 but has not ratified the statute. Credit: Kremlin via Storyful