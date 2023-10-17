Putin arrives in China on second foreign trip since March 2023
Putin arrives in China on second foreign trip since March 2023Telegram
Putin arrives in China on second foreign trip since March 2023Telegram
People are calling out the prime minister after he previously stated "Canada stands with Israel."
The son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli tied the knot with his long time love in the couple's living room in front of 90 close friends and family
The photos appear to show jets armed or being equipped with unguided bombs, less accurate weapons that threaten civilians.
The moose was likely getting scared.
Marco Bello/ReutersJust hours after a federal judge handed down a gag order which prohibits him from publicly targeting witnesses, prosecutors, and court staff, former President Donald Trump went on a tirade against the judge, likely violating the order almost immediately.He made the comments during a campaign speech in Clive, Iowa, calling the order “totally unconstitutional” while claiming that Judge Tanya Chutkan’s “whole life is not liking me.”Trump later said: “I am willing to go to jail if
Hamas is laying a trap for Israel in Gaza, Alex Younger, former head of UK's MI6 foreign intelligence service, told the BBC.
"What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander," a judge quipped of Cohen, who is attacking Trump online despite calling out sick from the trial.
Nicole Scherzinger threw a party for her Sunset Boulevard West End castmates and wore a very daring see-through backless sparkly dress with a huge chest cut-out
Comedy CentralYou can’t fix crazy, but you can document it—which is fortunate for Jordan Klepper. The MAGA magnet is celebrating Monday’s at-long-last return of The Daily Show with a new edition of “Fingers on the Pulse,” which was recorded at last week’s Donald Trump rally in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.While five-plus months aways from a job might leave even the most seasoned pro a little rusty, the Daily Show correspondent proved that he hasn’t missed a beat—and that sparring with MAGA morons ma
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is encountering rebuffs as he attempts to persuade regional allies to condemn Hamas' terror attack, a report said.
The Sussexes were spotted on the small island this past weekend.
The Princess of Wales experienced an awkward fashion mishap at the England vs France game after arriving at the Stade de Marseille in the same Zara blazer as the World Rugby chairman's wife, Lady Hilary
Will Smith said he had "emotional blindness" to Jada Pinkett Smith.
Geoffrey E. Hammond, 46, is charged in Portland, Ore., with murder in the second degree, among other charges
Before Matthew Vaughn earned critical acclaim for rebooting the “X-Men” movie franchise with 2011’s “X-Men: First Class,” he was courted to replace Bryan Singer as the director of 2006’s “X-Men: The Last Stand.” That tentpole served as the third film in the storyline led by Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, but Vaughn recently revealed at New York …
Prince George was in food heaven at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, attending with his dad Prince William – find out what he tucked into here
The testimony in the Manhattan fraud trial is the most powerful yet in placing Trump at the head of a conspiracy to mislead banks and insurers.
Jennifer Aniston reveals why her nipples made so many appearances on Friends, after fans noticed them poking through her top a lot.
The actor posted a video of himself sleeping on a boat while surrounded by pinging sounds and ringtones
The 11-year-old me could never.